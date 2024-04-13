Two Pakistan Army soldiers, wanted terrorist killed in encounter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, April 13
Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed on Saturday during an intelligence-based operation in which a wanted terrorist was gunned down in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said.
The security forces conducted the operation in the Buner district of the province on the reported presence of terrorists which resulted in the elimination of terrorist and ring leader Saleem alias Rabbani while two other militants sustained injuries in the gun battle.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, Rabbani, who had a Rs 5 million bounty on his head, was involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.
Two other terrorists were also injured in the encounter. Two Pakistan Army soldiers were also killed in the operation.
Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism, the army statement said.
Pakistan has witnessed a significant surge in terrorist incidents in recent months with KP and Balochistan accounting for over 92 per cent of all fatalities and 86 per cent of attacks — including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations — during the first quarter of 2024.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel warns of ‘consequences’ after Iran seizes ship near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with West
The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and...
Iran could attack Israel 'soon', says US President Joe Biden; warns Tehran ‘not to proceed’
As per reports, US rushed warships into position to protect ...
Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar also says that country's foreign policy has under...
6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police
Police say there is 'nothing at the scene that would indicat...
LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib
Former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma has been fielded from Patial...