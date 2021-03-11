Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 15

In yet another case of targeted killing, two Sikh traders were shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified armed men in Pakistan.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjeet Singh (42) and Kuljeet Singh (38). Both had spices and grocery business at Batatal Bazaar in Sarband area of Peshawar district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

India has asked Pakistan to sincerely investigate the brutal killing of the Sikh traders and take strict action against those responsible for the “shocking and deplorable” incident. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India had registered its “strong protest” with Pakistan on the continued “targeting” of members of the minority community in that country.

Killings in peshawar Sept 2021: Known Sikh ‘hakeem’ shot at his clinic 2020: News channel anchor Ravinder Singh killed 2018: Prominent Sikh community member Charanjit Singh shot 2016: PTI National Assembly member Soren Singh killed

Talking to The Tribune on the phone, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Ameer Singh said the attack appeared to be a conspiracy to target the minorities.

He said the deceased were at their shops when the miscreants came and opened fire on them. Both the victims were only earning members of their families. “In Pakistan, every Sikh shares integrity with Pakistan but such types of incidents have a negative global impact. I appeal to the KPK authorities to arrest the accused and take stern action. There are forces which attempt to harm the brotherhood of Sikhs and Muslims by indulging in such crimes,” he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and directed KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure immediate arrest and punishment to the culprits. Mahmood Khan has directed police chief Ijaz Khan to arrest the accused as soon as possible. “We have full faith in KPK authorities. The police reached the spot instantly and shifted the bodies for autopsy. An FIR has been registered and the police are investigating. We hope justice will be done,” he added.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed over the name of one of the deceased — Kuljeet Singh. In a statement, Peshawar Capital City Police Office identified one of the deceased as ‘Suljeet Singh’ instead of ‘Kuljeet Singh’, as mentioned in some Pakistan media reports. The police are looking into the CCTV footage of the spot to collect evidence that could lead it to the accused.

Expressing grief over the incident, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the governments of Pakistan and India had failed to ensure the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan. “We strongly condemn the murder of two Sikhs. The Pakistan government should fulfil its responsibility diligently as attacks on the minorities are a matter of grave concern for the entire world, especially the Sikhs. The accused should be arrested at the earliest,” said Dhami.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, former DSGMC presidents — Paramjit Singh Sarna, Manjit Singh GK and Manjinder Singh Sirsa — have also condemned the incident and urged the Indian foreign minister to take up the matter with Pakistan authorities.

This is the second such attack on the Sikh community in Peshawar in the past eight months. In September last year, Sikh ‘hakeem’ (Unani medicine practitioner) Satnam Singh (Khalsa) was shot dead by unidentified miscreants.

On April 19, the sons of former PSGPC president Mastan Singh were also attacked by the land mafia at Sri Nankana Sahib.