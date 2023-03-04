Two Sikh truck drivers in NZ move rights commission over racial abuse

PTI

Melbourne, March 3

Two Sikh tow truck drivers in New Zealand have filed a complaint against their former boss in the Human Rights Commission for her inaction against racial abuse by a manager who called all Sikhs “terrorists”, a media report said.

‘Terrorist’ tag A new manager allegedly told Raminder Singh that “all Sikhs are terrorists”

The duo were questioned if they had celebrated the death of British Queen Elizabeth II, as per reports

Raminder Singh and Sumit Nandpuri, ex-employees of Southern Districts Towing, resigned after their complaints regarding alleged racial abuse by a manager last year were not treated appropriately by the company’s owner Pam Watson, as per reports.

A new manager allegedly told Singh that “all Sikhs are terrorists”, and on a different occasion, interrupted Nandpuri’s discussion with a colleague and used derogatory language against the Sikhs. The duo complained to Watson and quit after they felt their grievances were not treated seriously.

