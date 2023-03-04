Two Sikh truck drivers in NZ move rights commission over racial abuse

Melbourne, March 3
Two Sikh tow truck drivers in New Zealand have filed a complaint against their former boss in the Human Rights Commission for her inaction against racial abuse by a manager who called all Sikhs “terrorists”, a media report said.
‘Terrorist’ tag
- A new manager allegedly told Raminder Singh that “all Sikhs are terrorists”
- The duo were questioned if they had celebrated the death of British Queen Elizabeth II, as per reports
Raminder Singh and Sumit Nandpuri, ex-employees of Southern Districts Towing, resigned after their complaints regarding alleged racial abuse by a manager last year were not treated appropriately by the company’s owner Pam Watson, as per reports.
A new manager allegedly told Singh that “all Sikhs are terrorists”, and on a different occasion, interrupted Nandpuri’s discussion with a colleague and used derogatory language against the Sikhs. The duo complained to Watson and quit after they felt their grievances were not treated seriously.
