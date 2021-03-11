Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, SGPC condemns incident

GS Paul
Amritsar, May 15
In yet another case of target killing of minorities, two Sikh traders were shot dead by unidentified armed men in Pakistan.
The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Singh and Kuljit Singh, who were into grocery business at Bada Bazaar in the Sarband area in Peshawar district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan.
According to information, they were sitting in their shops when the miscreants came and opened fire on them.
Expressing grief over the incident, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the governments of Pakistan and India have failed to ensure the safety of life and property of minority Sikhs in Pakistan. Such incidents occurred repeatedly but no justice was ever delivered.
“We strongly condemn the cowardly murders of two Sikhs, yet again. The Pakistan government should fulfil its responsibility diligently as such murders of minorities is a matter of grave concern for entire world, especially the Sikhs. We demand that the culprits should be nabbed immediately and justice should be delivered to the aggrieved families at the earliest,” said Dhami.
Former DSGMC president and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has urged Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar to intervene. Expressing concern he tweeted:
Tragic & unfortunate! 2 Sikhs, Ranjit Singh & Kuldeep Singh shot dead by armed men in Peshawar today.— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 15, 2022
Such dastardly attack has spread panic among minority Sikhs in Pak. I urge @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up issue of safety of Sikhs in Pak with his counterparts in @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/44UETT0NwQ
‘Tragic & unfortunate! 2 Sikhs, Ranjit Singh & Kuldeep Singh shot dead by armed men in Peshawar today. Such dastardly attack has spread panic among minority Sikhs in Pak. I urge @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up issue of safety of Sikhs in Pak with his counterparts’.
Shocked & pained to learn about the dastardly killing of two Sikh shopkeepers -Ranjit Singh & Kuljeet Singh in Peshawar (Pakistan). Condemning the incident, I urge EAM @DrSJaishankar ji to ensure justice to the bereaved families & also to take up Sikhs' safety issue with @PakPMO. pic.twitter.com/pwMQtMhsJO— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 15, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, SGPC condemns incident
SGPC president Harjinder Dhami says governments of Pakistan ...
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...
‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death
Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...
Chintan Shivir: Call to ban EVMs, return to paper ballot among top items on Congress wishlist
Japan and US returned to paper ballots after acknowledging g...
Thomas Cup Finals: Shuttlers on a roll as India leads 2-nil
Indian pair of S Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeat Indones...