Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, SGPC condemns incident

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 15

In yet another case of target killing of minorities, two Sikh traders were shot dead by unidentified armed men in Pakistan.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Singh and Kuljit Singh, who were into grocery business at Bada Bazaar in the Sarband area in Peshawar district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan.

According to information, they were sitting in their shops when the miscreants came and opened fire on them.

Expressing grief over the incident, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the governments of Pakistan and India have failed to ensure the safety of life and property of minority Sikhs in Pakistan. Such incidents occurred repeatedly but no justice was ever delivered.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly murders of two Sikhs, yet again. The Pakistan government should fulfil its responsibility diligently as such murders of minorities is a matter of grave concern for entire world, especially the Sikhs. We demand that the culprits should be nabbed immediately and justice should be delivered to the aggrieved families at the earliest,” said Dhami.

Former DSGMC president and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has urged Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar to intervene. Expressing concern he tweeted:

Tragic & unfortunate! 2 Sikhs, Ranjit Singh & Kuldeep Singh shot dead by armed men in Peshawar today.

Such dastardly attack has spread panic among minority Sikhs in Pak. I urge @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up issue of safety of Sikhs in Pak with his counterparts in @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/44UETT0NwQ — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 15, 2022

