Typhoon Doksuri: Thousands flee their homes as heavy rain lashes Beijing

Beijing, July 31
Beijing recorded its heaviest rainfall this year as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri passed through China's capital on Monday, forcing over 31,000 people to evacuate their homes in the city, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Heavy rain continued to fall in the capital as well as Hebei, Tianjin and eastern Shanxi as Doksuri dissipated over northern China, the China Meteorological Administration said.
Doksuri is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.
Average rainfall in Beijing overnight reached 140.7 mm (5.5 inches), with the maximum recorded rainfall in Fangshan area hitting 500.4 mm (19.7 inches), according to the city's observatory. Rains in the southern and western areas were expected to be heavier early Monday.
There was no reported damage or casualty, state media said.
Work was halted on more than 4,000 construction sites, almost 20,000 buildings were inspected for damage, and scenic spots in the city were closed, media reported.
While Doksuri continues to taper off, forecasters warned that typhoon Khanun was approaching and was set to strike China's densely populated coast this week.
Authorities said Khanun could inflict further damage to corn and other crops that have already been hit by Doksuri.
