Typhoon hits Taiwan, 4K evacuated

Beijing, September 3
Taiwan suspended flights, rail transport and ferry services along with classes and outdoor events and urged workers to stay home on Sunday as Typhoon Haikui churned across the southern part of the island. Almost 4,000 people were evacuated. The typhoon made landfall in Taitung county on the Pacific-facing east coast around 3 pm (0700 GMT) Sunday, bringing sustained winds of 155 kph (96 mph) and gusts of 190 kph (120 mph).
It forced in unsecured doors, uprooted trees and caused flooding in some low-lying areas. There had been no mass evacuations, although dozens sheltered in school gymnasiums and public meeting halls. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi, says 'but I am going to get to see him'
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'
UP youth steals Shivling from temple after his wish for marriage not fulfilled
The stolen Shivling is found 'hidden under a pile of leaves ...