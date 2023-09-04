Typhoon hits Taiwan, 4K evacuated

Beijing, September 3

Taiwan suspended flights, rail transport and ferry services along with classes and outdoor events and urged workers to stay home on Sunday as Typhoon Haikui churned across the southern part of the island. Almost 4,000 people were evacuated. The typhoon made landfall in Taitung county on the Pacific-facing east coast around 3 pm (0700 GMT) Sunday, bringing sustained winds of 155 kph (96 mph) and gusts of 190 kph (120 mph).

It forced in unsecured doors, uprooted trees and caused flooding in some low-lying areas. There had been no mass evacuations, although dozens sheltered in school gymnasiums and public meeting halls. — Agencies

