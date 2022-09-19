 Typhoon Nanmadol batters Japan with record rain, killing one: NHK : The Tribune India

Typhoon Nanmadol batters Japan with record rain, killing one: NHK

The typhoon made landfall near Kagoshima city late on Sunday before battering the western island of Kyushu and roaring into main island of Honshu

Typhoon Nanmadol batters Japan with record rain, killing one: NHK

Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture, southern Japan, on September 19, 2022. AP/PTI

Reuters

Tokyo, September 19

Typhoon Nanmadol brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to parts of Japan on Monday, as one of the biggest storms to hit the country in years killed at least one person, disrupted transport and forced some manufacturers to suspend operations.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delayed his departure to New York, where he is due to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly, until Tuesday to monitor the impact of the storm, media reported.

"We need to remain highly vigilant for heavy rains, gales, high waves and storm surges," a Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) official told a news conference.

Japan's 14th typhoon of the season made landfall near Kagoshima city late on Sunday before battering the western island of Kyushu and roaring into the main island of Honshu.

A river in Kyushu's Miyazaki prefecture overflowed, flooding fields and roads, footage from state broadcaster NHK showed.

Other video showed a riverside house hanging over a torrent, roofs ripped off buildings and billboards toppled.

NHK said one man was killed when his car was submerged by a flooded river and firefighters were trying to determine if a man in his 40s was inside a hut that was buried by a landslide.

At least 69 people were injured, NHK said.

About 340,000 households, most of them in Kyushu, were without electricity early on Monday, the trade ministry said, while Kyushu Railway Co, said it had halted operations on Kyushu and Japan Airline Co Ltd and ANA Holdings cancelled about 800 flights, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The storm was centred on Yamaguchi prefecture, on the western tip of Honshu, as of 0200 GMT and was heading northeast at about 15 kilometres per hour along the north coast, the JMA said.

The storm would track the coast to the north of Honshu into Tuesday before moving out over the Pacific, the agency projected.

Up to 400 mm (15.75 inches) of rain was expected in central Japan's Tokai region, the nation's industrial heartland, over the next 24 hours, it said.

Toyota Motor Corp was among manufacturers that said they would idle production at some factories due to the storm, but there were no reports of major damage to industry.

Intermittent bouts of heavy rain lashed Tokyo but businesses in the capital were largely operating as normal.

Most schools were closed on Monday anyway for a public holiday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Chandigarh University case: Accused youth arrested by Punjab police from Shimla, another detained

2
Punjab

Have addressed the concerns of Chandigarh University students over video incident, says Punjab ADGP Gurpreet Deo

3
Punjab

'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

4
Punjab

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

5
World

Canadian family goes on world tour to make ‘visual memories’ before 3 out of 4 children go blind

6
Punjab

Officer from Gurdaspur takes command of Coast Guard Region in Kolkata

7
Himachal

Chandigarh University case: Girl shared videos with 'boyfriend' in Shimla

8
Brand Connect

Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies (SCAM OR LEGIT) Shark Tank Shocking Alert

9
Punjab

Irrigation scam: Lookout notice against former Akali ministers Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon

10
Brand Connect

Keto Flow Gummies REVIEWS [Are Keto Gummies Safe] Price Scam or Legit & Benefits!

Don't Miss

View All
Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Top News

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University case

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates in wee hours of Monday

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24

A committee, including students, university officials, admin...

Youth accused in Chandigarh University video leak case works in bakery in Shimla

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

The 23-year-old is a school dropout

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

The state government officials have been claiming that the C...

Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case

Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case

Manish Sisodia says Pathak has got nothing to do with the ex...


Cities

View All

Criminal nexus: SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Criminal nexus: Amritsar SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Excise Dept officials raid farmhouse, held captive by Tarn Taran villagers

Roads leading to Golden Temple in bad shape

Amritsar: Woman, aides held for killing husband

Amritsar: 6 years on, Enforcement Directorate to finally probe multi-crore investment 'scam'

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres in Bathinda village

Lying shut for two years, govt-run physiotherapy centre of Bathinda Civil Hospital resumes work

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Bathinda district

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University case

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24

'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

Protests erupt at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos

Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case

Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case

Kejriwal a megalomaniac, resorting to old drama it does before every state poll: BJP

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Arvind Kejriwal hints at AAP going solo in 2024 general elections

AAP extends sarcastic birthday wish to PM Modi; calls him ‘innovator-in-chief’, ‘technology geek’

Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Phillaur labourers’ death: Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Pitbull injures nine-year-old girl in Jalandhar, kin seek action

Jalandhar district reports 10 cases of Covid

Jalandhar: Teachers feed ambitions of needy budding players

Three held for illegal mining in Nawanshahr

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Ludhiana District’s Aam Aadmi Clinics bag top three positions in state

Covid: 4 more contract virus in Ludhiana

One-way traffic trial fails in Ludhiana's Chaura Bazaar

Broken Roads-I: Big potholes on Southern Bypass Road trouble commuters

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Dengue stings 15 more in Patiala, case count 57

Minister to meet heads of Patiala MC wings today