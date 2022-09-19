Typhoon Nanmadol pounds Japan

A powerful typhoon slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday

Strong winds, heavy rain caused blackouts, paralysing ground and air transportation, prompting evacuation of thousands of people

The Japan Met Agency said Typhoon Nanmadol was heading north after making a landfall in Kagoshima city

It was packing maximum winds of 162 km/hour and is forecast to reach Tokyo on Tuesday

The weather agency predicted 50 cm of rainfall by Monday evening and warned of flooding and landslides AP