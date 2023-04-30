UAE astronaut first Arab to complete spacewalk

Dubai: UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi became the first Arab to undertake a spacewalk during the Expedition 69, venturing out of the International Space Station (ISS) and completing his spacewalk, which lasted 7.01 hours in the vacuum of space on the starboard side of the ISS’s truss structure. PTI
Erdogan unveils Turkiye's 1st astronaut on poll trail
istanbul: Turkiye's first astronaut will travel to the International Space Station by the end of the year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. Air force pilot Alper Gezeravci, 43, was selected to be the first Turkish citizen in space. His backup is Tuva Cihangir Atasever, 30, an aviation systems engineer at Turkish defence contractor Roketsan. AP
At $5.5 billion, Pak largest recipient of ADB loans
Islamabad: Pakistan has become the largest recipient of the Asian Development Bank-funded projects in the year 2022. According to the ADB Annual Report-2022 released on Monday, out of total disbursement of over USD 31.8 billion to 40 countries, Pakistan received loans of USD 5.58 billion. ANI
Italy avoids recession with 0.5% Q1 growth
rome: Italy's economy grew 0.5 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, surpassing earlier expectations for negative or near zero growth, the National Statistics Institute (ISTAT). PM Giorgia Meloni said, “These data (prove that) our businesses, when placed in a position to unleash their full potential, know how to make a difference by making Italy strong.” IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief
Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...
SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe
CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months
EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts
Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...
UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case
Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership
A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery
Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...