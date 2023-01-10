UAE to include Holocaust in schools syllabi

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates will begin teaching about the Holocaust in history classes in primary and secondary schools across the country, the country’s embassy in the United States said. The embassy provided no details on the curriculum and education authorities in the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, on Monday did not acknowledge the announcement. ap

Nurses go on strike at NYC’s 2 major hospitals

New York: Nurses at two of New York City’s largest hospitals went on strike on Monday in a dispute over pay and staffing levels after a weekend of negotiations did not produce a deal for a new contract. The walkout involves as many as 3,500 nurses at Montefiore Medical Centre in the Bronx and about 3,600 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. Patients are likely to see disruptions in care such as emergency room visits and childbirth. ap

UK all set for first satellite launch from its soil

London: Engineers are making final preparations for the first satellite launch from the UK later Monday, when a repurposed passenger plane is expected to release a Virgin Orbit rocket carrying several small satellites into space. If successful, the mission will mark the first orbital space launch from UK soil and the first international launch for Virgin Orbit, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson. ap

Harry accuses Camilla of leaking private chats

London: Prince Harry has accused the royal family of being complicit in his wife Meghan’s anguish, claiming his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had leaked private conversations to the media to burnish her own reputation. Harry accused members of the royal family of getting “into bed with the devil” to gain favourable tabloid coverage. ap

