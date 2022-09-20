UAE to launch first lunar rover in November

dubai: The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November. The “Rashid” rover, named for Dubai's ruling family, would be launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The rover is to be launched aboard a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket and deposited on the moon by a Japanese ispace lander sometime in March. ap
Soviet cosmonaut Valery Polyakov dies at 80
Moscow: Valery Polyakov, the Soviet cosmonaut who set the record for the longest single stay in space, died at the age of 80. Polyakov's record of 437 days in space began on January 8, 1994. While aboard the Soviet space station Mir, he orbited the Earth more than 7,000 times, before returning on March 22, 1995. ap
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...