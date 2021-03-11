UAE's probe finds new auroras on Mars

Dubai: Emirates Mars Mission probe, Hope, has captured stunning images of Mars' enigmatic auroras that will provide new insights into the interactions between the Red Planet's atmosphere, its magnetic fields and the solar wind. Auroras are dancing waves of light like the northern lights seen on Earth. PTI

Google adds ways to keep info private

Mountain view (US): Google has expanded options for keeping personal information private from online searches. The new policy also allows the removal of other information that may pose a risk for identity theft, such as confidential log-in credentials. AP