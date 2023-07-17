UK court finds five guilty of murdering Indian-origin man

London, July 16
Three men and two women members of a gang have been found guilty of the honeytrap murder of an Indian-origin man in the east of England.
Vishal Gohel, 44, was discovered unresponsive inside a flat in Hertfordshire in January and pronounced dead at the scene. The court was told that Gohel had been led to believe he would be having a sexual liaison but the gang had intentions to rob him, resulting in the crime.
