UK doctors’ strike cripples health services

London, January 4
The health service in England faced its second day of strikes by junior doctors on Thursday as a senior office-bearer of their union urged the government to make a “credible” pay offer so the six-day strike can be called off.
With over 1.2 million appointments already rescheduled since the action began, Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chair of the British Medical Association Junior Doctors Committee, said they were willing to negotiate to end the longest strike in the history of the National Health Service. Apart from “full pay restoration”, the junior doctors want “a mechanism to prevent any future declines against the cost of living and inflation”.
