UK election on July 4, announces Rishi Sunak

PTI

London, May 22

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday ended frenzied speculation by announcing that the UK’s general election will be held on July 4, saying it is time for Britain to choose its future.

In an address from the lectern on the steps of 10 Downing Street on a rainy London evening, Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage confirmed a summer poll in six weeks' time and that the Parliament would soon be dissolved after he formally informed King Charles III of the election timeline.

The 44-year-old leader laid out his record dating back to his term as finance minister during the Covid lockdowns in his pitch to the British electorate, who will soon give their verdict at the ballot box.

“Earlier today, I spoke with His Majesty the King to request the dissolution of Parliament and the King has granted this request and we will have a general election on the fourth of July,” said Sunak. In his pitch to the voters, he said: “As I did then, I will forever do everything in my power to provide you with the strongest possible protection I can. That is my promise to you.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London #Rishi Sunak