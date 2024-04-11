UK exhibition explores Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s life

PTI

London: A grand new exhibition that brings together many previously unseen works to explore the life and legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th century founder of the Sikh Empire, opened at the Wallace Collection museum in London on Wednesday. The exhibition features historic objects from the legendary ruler's court, courtiers and family members. PTI

Hotline in Sri Lanka to track visa-abusing Russians

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Parliament has decided to set up a hotline to track down Russian and Ukrainian tourists carrying out businesses in the country’s southern resorts by abusing tourist entry visas. The parliamentarians had pointed out that both nationalities, and in certain cases Israeli tourists, were doing business illegally, depriving the local communities of opportunities.

