UK-Indian youth MP raises climate change

London: Dev Sharma, a 17-year-old British Indian activist and youth MP for Winchester in Hampshire, spoke from the Despatch Box at the House of Commons in London, where he raised the issue of climate change. He is a part of the ‘UK Youth Parliament’ organisation made up of democratically elected members aged between 11 and 18. pti
2022 to be France’s hottest year on record
Paris: The year 2022 is on pace to be the hottest year in France, the French national meteorological service Meteo France has said. It said that the average temperature for the year as a whole would exceed 14.2 degrees. The heatwaves this summer caused an additional 2,816 deaths compared with the records of the past five years. ians
Canadian Sikhs help stranded drivers
Toronto: Volunteers with a Sikh gurdwara in Canada stepped in with food, hot tea and shelter when heavy snow led to blocked bridges and highways around Vancouver leaving many drivers stranded and shivering. Drivers were stuck on New Westminster’s Queensborough Bridge and Highway 91 on Tuesday night. ians
