 UK is grappling with vegetable shortages. How did it happen? : The Tribune India

UK is grappling with vegetable shortages. How did it happen?

People in the UK have had to ration salad staples like tomatoes and cucumbers for the past two weeks amid a shortage of fresh vegetables

UK is grappling with vegetable shortages. How did it happen?

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



AP

London, March 2

When European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Britain last week, some joked on social media: Can you please bring us some tomatoes?

People in the UK have had to ration salad staples like tomatoes and cucumbers for the past two weeks amid a shortage of fresh vegetables. Shelves of fresh produce in many stores have been bare, and most major supermarkets have imposed limits on how many salad bags or bell peppers customers are allowed to buy.

Officials blame the problem on recent bad weather in Spain and North Africa, saying the shortages could persist for up to a month. But many people were quick to point out that other European countries don't seem to be suffering the same challenges, leading some to wonder if it was a consequence of Britain's divorce from the EU.

Britain's government has rejected the suggestion that Brexit is to blame. But shoppers aren't happy, and Environment Secretary Therese Coffey's suggestion that consumers should “cherish” British produce and eat more turnips instead of imported food drew widespread mockery.

Experts say Brexit likely played a part in the food shortage, though a more complex set of factors — including climate change, the UK’s overreliance on imports during the winter, soaring energy costs and the competitive pricing strategies at British supermarkets — are more salient explanations.

A look at some of the factors contributing to what one European broadcaster has called Britain's “vegetable fiasco”:           

Cold weather, high energy bills

Unusually cold temperatures in Spain and heavy rain and flooding in Morocco — two of the biggest tomato suppliers to the UK — have led to poor yields and are cited as the primary cause of the shortage.

In Spain, farmers blame recent freezing temperatures following record heat and dry conditions last year.

In the southern province of Almeria, which grows 40 per cent of Spain's fresh vegetable exports, the production levels of tomatoes, cucumbers and eggplants fell by over 20 per cent during the first three weeks of February compared with the same period in 2022, according to FEPEX, an organisation representing Spanish fruit and vegetable exporters. The group said the situation is improving.

Heat and drought in Europe last year also are affecting vegetable harvests in other countries, including Germany.

Separately, the Netherlands, another major tomato producer, has seen a drop in output because skyrocketing energy bills tied to Russia's war in Ukraine meant many growers couldn't justify the cost of turning on the LED lights in their greenhouses this winter.

Vegetable growers in the UK have reported that they, too, were forced to leave their greenhouses empty.

Richard Diplock, managing director at the Green House Growers based in southern England, said his energy costs are some six times higher compared with previous winters.

 “We made the decision that we couldn't afford to heat the greenhouses in December and January, and we've held back planting until February. Lots of tomato growers are in a similar position,” he said.

Blaming Brexit

The shortages in Britain — and contrasting pictures of full vegetable shelves in supermarkets in mainland Europe — led to a degree of Brexit schadenfreude in some EU news outlets.

Experts say extra bureaucracy and costs associated with Brexit have played a part, though they stress it's not a main factor.

 “One hypothesis for fewer exports to the UK is that if supply is constrained, why would you go to extra paperwork (to export to Britain)?” said Michael Winter, a professor of agricultural change at the University of Exeter. “If transaction costs are greater for exporting to one country compared to another, that's going to dictate where you go.” “Brexit has exaggerated the problem, without a doubt,” Winter added. “But I don't want to overplay that. It's more to do with climate change and lack of investment in our industry.”          

Supermarket pricing

Farmers say another factor is how Britain's biggest supermarkets have sought to stay competitive by keeping prices as low as possible even as food costs have spiked, a major driver of inflation that's at the highest levels in decades.

In some EU countries, like Germany, there are no empty shelves, but the prices for fresh vegetables have shot up massively. British supermarkets are reluctant to pay more or charge customers so much, Diplock said.

“Being in the UK, you know every week the price of a cucumber is 75p ($0.90) no matter what time of year it is,” Diplock said. “North African and Spanish producers will see a better return for supplying European supermarkets."

“Where's the investment?”

Even if energy costs hadn't risen so much, British growers would not come close to making up for the shortfalls in imported produce, Diplock said.

During the winter, domestic UK production only accounts for 5% or less of tomatoes and cucumbers sold in British supermarkets.

The National Farmers' Union has warned for months that overreliance on imported fresh produce leaves the UK vulnerable to unpredictable weather events and other external factors like the war in Ukraine.

Farmers also have complained about the lack of government investment in the sector and funding to help them cope with painfully high energy bills.

The government has spent billions to help consumers and businesses as European natural gas prices soared to record highs on Russia's curtailed supplies.

 “The bigger question is why have we, in this country, neglected horticulture,” Winter said. “This is a bit of a wake-up call.”  

#England #London #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

2
Punjab

Pakistan PM appoints first Ambassador for Kartarpur Corridor to woo more Sikh pilgrims

3
Himachal

Rs 1-crore bid for scooter's fancy registration number in Shimla lands 3 non-serious bidders in trouble; Himachal Deputy CM orders FIR

4
Nation

Rahul Gandhi sports new look at Cambridge University address, calls for new thinking for democratic systems

5
Nation

Ruling NDPP-BJP gets majority in Nagaland, BJP inches ahead in Tripura; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Amit Shah on Ajnala clash

7
Haryana

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

8
Nation

Nithyananda’s fictional nation of ‘Kailasa’ worms way into UN panel discussion giving false impression

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Lurking menace in Punjab

10
Chandigarh

Commuters harried as Panchkula road blocked for six hours

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, discuss situation along LAC

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, discuss situation along LAC

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the G20 Forei...

Counting of votes for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls begins

Ruling NDPP-BJP gets majority in Nagaland, BJP inches ahead in Tripura; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya

Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and...

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Victim's family to move High Court

Adani row to be probed, Supreme Court forms panel, wants regulator report

Hindenburg-Adani report: Supreme Court asks market regulator SEBI to probe manipulation of stock prices

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also sets up expert panel ...

President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of committee comprising PM, Leader of Opposition and CJI: SC

Supreme Court creates panel of PM, Leader of Opposition and CJI to appoint CEC, ECs

The verdict by five-judge Constitution Bench led by Justice ...


Cities

View All

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop'

The GNDU order that wasn’t

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh registers 5% GST growth in February

Administration to lay 38 km of new cycle tracks in Chandigarh this year

Will resolve fire NOC issue: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Chandigarh MC to bring more owners within property tax ambit

DGCA officer, wife commit suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

Delhi L-G approved panel to suggest ways to address unauthorised telephone communication in jails

Light showers, Delhi, Gurugram’s AQI improves slightly

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50,000 fine for violence, dharna on campus; students term it ‘draconian’

Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal on money-laundering charges

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects