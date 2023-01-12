UK, Japan sign defence deal amid China concern

London, January 11
The leaders of Britain and Japan are signing a defence agreement on Wednesday that could see troops deployed to each others’ countries.
The two countries are strengthening military ties amid growing concern about China’s increasing military assertiveness and designs toward Taiwan, which it considers a renegade province.
The British government said the defence agreement “cements our commitment to the Indo-Pacific” region. It is due to be signed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and UK leader Rishi Sunak during a meeting in the symbolic setting of the Tower of London fortress.
The deal has been in the works for years, and was discussed when Kishida visited Sunak’s predecessor, Boris Johnson, in London in May.
The deal, Reciprocal Access Agreement — Japan’s first with any European nation — allows the two countries to hold joint military exercises. — AP
