UK MP Imran Khan sexually assaulted man in his sleep in Pakistan, court told

UK MP Imran Khan sexually assaulted man in his sleep in Pakistan, court told

Photo: Twitter@imranahmadkhan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 5

UK MP Imran Ahmad Khan allegedly sexually assaulted a man in his sleep after smoking marijuana and drinking whisky, a court in London has heard. The man alleged that Khan sexually assaulted him at a guest house in Pakistan in 2010, reports bbc.com.

The MP is on trial at Southwark Crown Court for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a house in January 2008. The prosecution said the other victim came forward after hearing of the MP being charged.

Sean Larkin QC told jurors it was a different allegation against Khan, which was not part of the charge he was being tried on.

The alleged victim said he had reported the incident to the British High Commission and the Foreign Office but did not want to go to police in Pakistan because of Khan's "powerful connections" in the military and government.

Jurors were told Khan had been working on a project funded by the Foreign Office at the time of the alleged incident in November 2010.

The man, who was then in his early 20s, said Khan offered him a sleeping pill as they shared a room in a guesthouse in the city of Peshawar, reports bbc.com.

The witness said he later woke up to find Khan was performing a sex act on him, adding: "I pushed him off and told him to stop."

Jurors heard that on the night of the alleged assault Khan and the man had been at a party where everyone was drinking whisky.

Asked if he had been smoking marijuana, the witness said: "I think generally at these types of events, if it had been there both Imran and I would have had some."

Young suggested the man's perception was affected by the alcohol, cannabis and the sleeping pill and, despite being heterosexual, he had consented to sexual activity with Khan.

"I was not consenting," said the witness.

Khan, 48, who was elected to parliament in 2019, denies a single charge of sexual assault.

The MP claims he only touched the 15-year-old's elbow when he "became extremely upset" after a conversation about his confused sexuality, reports the website.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Chandigarh

Face masks optional in Chandigarh as Covid cases decline

3
Punjab

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu meets PM Modi, sparks speculation

4
J & K

Kashmiri Pandit shot at in Kashmir's Shopian

5
Nation

IIT-Kanpur alumnus donates Rs 100 crore to alma mater

6
Punjab

Land dispute: Sarpanch's husband among 4 killed as two groups open fire at each other in Gurdaspur

7
J & K

CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Srinagar's Maisuma; two non-locals shot at in Pulwama

8
Nation

‘Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha’: UP child denied school admission over unusual name on Aadhaar card

9
Punjab

Major fire breaks out at six-storey building in posh Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Excise officials crack down on book shops, slap Rs 2 lakh fine

Don't Miss

View All
Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Top Stories

1-day special session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha today

Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt moves resolution staking claim to Chandigarh

1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...

Bhagwant Mann announces formation of new task force to counter gangsters in Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces formation of new task force to counter gangsters in Punjab

70 organised gangs with over 500 known members are active in...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to have first crucial meeting with BKU leaders on Tuesday

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet BKU leaders today

The meeting is scheduled in the backdrop of the farmers’ pro...

Sonia Gandhi chairs parliamentary party meet

Road ahead more challenging than ever, our resilience under severe test: Sonia Gandhi at CPP meet

Says she is working on party reforms, assures to hear leader...

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end

The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...

Cities

View All

Six-storey building goes up in flames in Amritsar

Six-storey building goes up in flames in Amritsar

Navjot Singh Sidhu aims to stop exodus of Congress councillors into AAP

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

Flyers happy as Doha-Amritsar direct flight resumes

Gurdaspur land dispute leaves four dead, including spouse of sarpanch

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

UT warns private schools against unfair practice

Chandigarh Administration warns private schools against unfair practice of asking parents to buy books at select stores

Chandigarh Excise officials crack down on book shops, slap Rs 2 lakh fine

Chandigarh private schools reopen in full offline mode

Hiccups in school bus service in Chandigarh on first day, parents harried

Chandigarh Administration makes mask optional

13-year-old kidnaps 8-year-old boy after fight, kills him in Delhi's Rohini

FIR over Twitter posts by journalist, news portal on Hindu Mahapanchyat

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Release Sikh prisoners jailed beyond their prison term: Harsimrat

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

Jalandhar: Widening of 66ft road on at slow pace, commuters at receiving end

Jalandhar: Widening of 66ft road on at slow pace, commuters at receiving end

Dalit youth dies in police custody in Jalandhar

JIT accused of non-compliance of RERA order

AAP activist shot at near Mehtan, hurt

Jalandhar: 2 held with 25-kg poppy husk, 250-gm opium

No post-mortem till killers of Cong leader are held: Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu: No post-mortem till killers of Congress leader Mangat Ram are held

Inter-state drug smuggling racket busted, 4 held with 2.6-kg opium

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

7,155 students vaccinated in 35 camps at govt schools

Central team reaches Ludhiana for Swachh Survekshan-2022

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

Sakshi Sawhney takes over as first woman DC of Patiala

Patiala: Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Illegal advertisements back on roadsides in Patiala

Patiala MC aims to better rankings in Swachh Survekshan-2022