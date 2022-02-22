UK music trailblazer Jamal Edwards dead

London: Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who championed UK rap and grime and helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31. His mother, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, said on Monday that her son died the day before after a sudden illness. Edwards founded the online music channel SBTV as a teenager in 2006. AP

Biowaste, carpets: Lanka returns garbage to UK

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Monday shipped out to the UK the last 45 containers containing hazardous garbage, including clinical waste, used carpets and mattresses, which arrived from Britain, according to media reports. The containers were part of 263 containers imported to Sri Lanka in 2019. A local company said that the waste had been brought to Sri Lanka from the United Kingdom, the Colombo Gazette reported. PTI

ON A HIGH

Visitors enjoy the new Jais Sledder ride at United Arab Emirates’ highest peak in Jebel Jais. REUTERS