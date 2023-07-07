UK pilot recreates WW-era flight of British Indian spy

PTI

London, July 6

A female pilot from the UK has used her scholarship towards a special flying mission to recreate the deadly mission behind enemy lines undertaken by British Indian spy Noor Inayat Khan during the World War II.

Fiona Smith, who won the British Women Pilots’ Association scholarship inviting an aviation enthusiast to carry out a “special mission”, decided to link this to the Special Operations Executive (SOE).

Noor Inayat Khan, a descendant of the 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, was an SOE agent who had been air-dropped to a field in Nazi-occupied France to carry out covert intelligence.