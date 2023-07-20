UK PM apologises for LGBT ban in forces

London: PM Rishi Sunak on Wednesday apologised on behalf of the UK government for the treatment of LGBT veterans, saying a previous ban on their deployment in the armed forces was an “appalling failure” of the British state. Sunak’s apology in the House of Commons came as an independent review concluded that pre-2000 investigations into an individual’s sexuality impacted veterans’ lives. PTI
Passport rolled out in King Charles-III’s name
London: For the first time in 70 years, British passports bearing the title of “His Majesty” will start being issued this week in the name of King Charles III. Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the update which changes the passport salutation from “Her Majesty” following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year. As is customary, the King himself does not carry a passport as it is a document issued in his name.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament session set to be stormy, Opposition to rake up Manipur, ordinance
Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...
9 die, 13 injured as speeding car ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad
The accident occurs past midnight at ISKCON bridge on the Sa...
Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off
Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...