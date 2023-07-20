UK PM apologises for LGBT ban in forces

PTI

London: PM Rishi Sunak on Wednesday apologised on behalf of the UK government for the treatment of LGBT veterans, saying a previous ban on their deployment in the armed forces was an "appalling failure" of the British state. Sunak's apology in the House of Commons came as an independent review concluded that pre-2000 investigations into an individual's sexuality impacted veterans' lives.

Passport rolled out in King Charles-III’s name

London: For the first time in 70 years, British passports bearing the title of “His Majesty” will start being issued this week in the name of King Charles III. Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the update which changes the passport salutation from “Her Majesty” following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year. As is customary, the King himself does not carry a passport as it is a document issued in his name.

#England #London #Rishi Sunak