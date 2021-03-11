UK PM Johnson ‘humbled’ but wants to move on from ‘partygate’

London, May 25
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has responded to an investigative report on government parties that took place during coronavirus lockdowns by saying he takes “full responsibility for everything that took place.” But while the report published on Wednesday said the blame for rule-breaking lies at the top of government. Johnson insisted again that he did not knowingly break any rules. He ignored calls from opponents to resign.
The Prime Minister said he was “humbled” and had “learned a lesson” but that it was now time to “move on” and focus on the government’s priorities.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray’s long-awaited report said the “senior leadership team ... must bear responsibility” for a culture that allowed the flouting of rules to happen. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in terror funding case
Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges
SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; several flights delayed, cancelled
The airline is in touch with experts and cyber crime authori...
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files nomination for Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party support
Will be an independent voice in RS and will continue to work...
Pakistan man visits ancestral village in India after 74 years
Accompanies his brother who had stayed with him for two mont...
These prominent leaders quit Congress in 2022
Kapil Sibal is the latest high profile exit from the party t...