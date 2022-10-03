 UK PM Liz Truss U-turns on tax cut for wealthiest to avert rebellion within ruling party : The Tribune India

UK PM Liz Truss U-turns on tax cut for wealthiest to avert rebellion within ruling party

The plan to scrap the 45p rate, paid by people earning more than 150,000 pounds (USD 167,000) a year, was announced as part of a package of tax cuts on September 23

UK PM Liz Truss U-turns on tax cut for wealthiest to avert rebellion within ruling party

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng attend the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Reuters file

PTI

London, October 3

The new Liz Truss-led UK government on Monday made an embarrassing U-turn on its central plank of tax cuts by withdrawing a controversial policy to abolish the topmost income tax slab for the wealthiest, following market turmoil and to avert a feared rebellion within the governing Conservative Party.

The decision, which marks a humiliating climbdown for Prime Minister Truss, comes after several Conservative MPs criticised the government’s plan announced just 10 days ago.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng declared that the announcement in his mini-budget of a proposed abolition of the 45 pence tax rate, which applied to the top tier of income taxpayers from next April, had become a “massive distraction” to an otherwise sound growth plan for the economy.

The plan to scrap the 45p rate, paid by people earning more than 150,000 pounds (USD 167,000) a year, was announced as part of a package of tax cuts on September 23.

It came after days of turmoil on the global financial markets spooked by the prospect of huge government borrowing costs and the pound tumbling against the dollar as the Bank of England had to step in to shore up the country’s pension funds.

“We get it, and we have listened,” Kwarteng tweeted before taking to the airwaves to defend what has been dubbed a screeching U-turn by the newly appointed government.

Kwarteng told the BBC the proposal was “drowning out a strong package”, including support for energy bills, and cuts to the basic rate of income tax and corporation tax.

Asked whether he owed people an apology, Kwarteng said: “We’ve listened to people. And yeah, there is humility and contrition in that. And I’m happy to own it.” Truss, who replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister after a hard-fought leadership battle with British Indian former Chancellor Rishi Sunak last month, soon referenced her Chancellor’s tweet to add: “The abolition of the 45pc rate had become a huge distraction from our mission to get Britain moving.

“Our focus now is on building a high growth economy that funds world-class public services, boosts wages, and creates opportunities across the country.”

It came just a day after she had insisted that her government remained committed to abolishing the top rate of tax for the highest earners in a BBC interview on Sunday, despite critics within her own party seeing it as sending out the wrong signal at a time when the majority of the country was struggling with a cost-of-living crisis and soaring household bills.

“It had become a massive distraction on what was a strong package. We just talked to people, we listened to people, I get it,” Kwarteng told the BBC under intense questioning on Monday morning.

“We are 100 per cent focused on the growth plan. I have been in Parliament for 12 years, there have been lots of policies which, when the government listens to people, they have decided to change their minds,” he insisted.

The Chancellor claimed he did not see the policy reversal as serious enough to consider his own position in the Cabinet and said the government remained focussed on his radical growth plan backed by lower taxes to “put more money that people earn in their pockets”.

“We can always have a debate about when we could’ve made the decision, but the important thing is we’ve made the decision and we can now move forward with making the push for the growth plan,” he said.

It is seen as a major blow to Truss pitching herself on the lines of former Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who famously said the “lady’s not for turning” with reference to staying the course on unpopular policy decisions at a Conservative Party conference 42 years ago.

Incidentally, the Truss-led government’s U-turn comes as the Tories embark upon their annual party conference in Birmingham where the 47-year-old new leader will make her first address to the membership as Prime Minister. Truss assumed charge as UK Prime Minister on September 6.

The decision to backpedal on a key plank of her tax-cutting agenda came as it looked increasingly likely that the policy would be voted through in Parliament by her own backbench MPs and at a time when the Opposition Labour Party is racing ahead with a historic lead over the Tories in the opinion polls.

The proposed cuts of 45 billion pounds (USD 50.5 billion) would have been the biggest in 50 years.

But the cuts sent the pound plunging to historic lows against the US dollar, and sparked chaos in the market for UK debt because they will require a large increase in government borrowing.

A degree of order was only restored by an emergency intervention last Wednesday by the Bank of England, which said it would buy UK government bonds worth 65 billion pounds (USD 73 billion).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu fled from CIA in-charge's house while he slept

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann govt wins confidence vote; Congress, BJP abstain

3
Amritsar

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

4
Diaspora

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu escaped from house of Mansa CIA incharge

6
Entertainment

Sunny Leone decodes most challenging and fun thing about shooting non-fiction shows

7
J & K

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

8
Nation

35-year-old Maharashtra man suffers heart attack while playing Garba, breathes his last on way to hospital; father dies of shock

9
Pollywood

Karan Deol says no bigger dream than sharing screen space with father Sunny Deol in 'Apne 2'

10
Nation

Prachanda, 1st indigenous light combat helicopter, inducted into Air Force

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia
Diaspora

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia

Watch: Woman ‘breathes’ life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station
Trending

Watch: Woman 'breathes' life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

Top News

Uttarakhand avalanche: Over 28 trapped in Danda-2 peak; rescue ops under way

Uttarakhand avalanche: 28 trapped in Danda-2 peak; rescue ops under way

According to reports, avalanche hit the mountaineering team ...

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...

Initial probe shows domestic help behind J-K DGP (Prisons)’s death

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

Accused being questioned

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...

Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...


Cities

View All

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Anniversary : Farmers burn Centre’s effigies in Amritsar, demand sacking of Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Anniversary : Farmers burn Centre's effigies in Amritsar, demand sacking of minister Ajay Mishra

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

Farmers' protest: Rail traffic hit in Amritsar, passengers suffer

Waris Shah's Heer signifies true Punjab, punjabiyat, says Surjit Patar

Peeved over police 'inaction', man snatches guard's rifle in Dhariwal

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Battered by monsoon rain, city cycle tracks lose traction

Battered by monsoon rain, Chandigarh cycle tracks lose traction

Light combat helicopter to make public debut at Chandigarh air display

Three directors of GBP Group declared proclaimed offenders

Pick up-drop off: Railway not to extend 6-min free window at Chandigarh Railway Station

Fearing penalty, cabbies avoid long halts at Chandigarh Railway Station

Delhi Police arrest 4 Popular Front of India members under UAPA

Delhi Police arrest 4 Popular Front of India members under UAPA

Delhi cops book PFI under UAPA

2 labourers die in G’gram building collapse

L-G takes exception to Kejri’s absence at Rajghat on Oct 2

‘Path of truth not easy’: Kejri wishes Jain on birthday

Farmers hold 3-hr ‘rail roko’ protest

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers hold 3-hr ‘rail roko’ protest in Jalandhar

BJP accuses AAP of misleading Punjab Governor

Samples from sweet shops collected in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Local effigy makers face fiscal hardships due to low demand

Kapurthala DC issues notice to SDE for 'wrong report' on stubble burning

Now, cameras on wheels to keep tab on criminals in Ludhiana district

Now, cameras on wheels to keep tab on criminals in Ludhiana district

3 drug smugglers arrested in Moga; opium and heroin seized

4 of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana

Three drug peddlers land in Ludhiana Police net

Two booked for minor's gang rape

Day after peddler’s escape, 4 Patiala Central Jail officials face music

Day after peddler’s escape, 4 Patiala Central Jail officials face music

PRTC staff lock Patiala bus stand gate, stage sit-in

13 nabbed for gambling at Sanauri Adda in Patiala; found selling fake govt lottery tickets

Revised trade licence fee yet to be notified

Segregate wet & dry waste: Patiala DC to locals