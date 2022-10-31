UK PM Rishi Sunak criticised for planning to skip UN climate summit

PTI

London, October 31

Rishi Sunak's decision to skip the upcoming climate summit in Egypt and the government preventing King Charles III from attending it has been criticised by many across the world who have accused the new UK prime minister of washing his hands of Britain's commitment to tackle the climate crisis.

‘COP27’ will take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt, from November 6 to November 18 -- finishing the day after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to set out the UK's tax and spending plans.

Downing Street in a statement last week has said that Prime Minister Sunak is no longer expected to attend the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt due to “other pressing commitments, including preparations for the autumn statement”.

The UK will still be represented by other senior ministers as well as by COP26 president Alok Sharma at the climate summit, it said, adding that "the government is absolutely committed to supporting COP27 and leading international action to tackle climate change and protect nature”.

Earlier in October, the UK media had reported that noted environmentalist King Charles III would miss COP27 after then-prime minister Liz Truss advised him to drop his plans to attend.

The Egyptian government, the host of the COP27 Summit, has voiced “disappointment” at Sunak's decision.

Sunak's decision to snub the COP27 talks and to keep King Charles from attending has angered and upset countries around the world, risking the UK's standing on the world stage and raising concerns over his government's commitment to tackling the climate crisis, the Guardian newspaper reported on Sunday.

"As the principal UK policymaker and the Cop26 president, the PM should have led the summit. It seems as if they are washing their hands of leadership,” the report quoted Carlos Fuller, Belize's ambassador to the UN, as saying.

Questioning Sunak's reason for not attending the summit, Mohamed Nasheed, speaker of the Maldives parliament and former president, said, “It's very worrying that the UK thought there was anything more serious than climate change. You can count the pennies but might lose the pounds.”

Instead of attending COP27, Sunak will speak at a reception for business and environmental leaders to be hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace on Friday, two days before the climate talks begin.

