 UK PM Rishi Sunak gets small bump in opinion polls after crowd-pleasing tax cuts : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • UK PM Rishi Sunak gets small bump in opinion polls after crowd-pleasing tax cuts

UK PM Rishi Sunak gets small bump in opinion polls after crowd-pleasing tax cuts

Opposition Labour continues to hold on to their firm lead, with no change to their 44 per cent rating

UK PM Rishi Sunak gets small bump in opinion polls after crowd-pleasing tax cuts

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Reuters file



PTI

London, November 24

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the governing Conservatives are enjoying a small bump in the opinion polls after some crowd-pleasing tax cuts were announced in the Autumn Statement budget this week, it emerged on Friday.

According to a YouGov survey for ‘The Times’ conducted after the budget was tabled by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in Parliament on Wednesday, the popularity rating for the Sunak-led Tories rose to 25 per cent – which is four points up from the previous week, the party’s highest rating in recent weeks.

The Opposition Labour continues to hold on to their firm lead, with no change to their 44 per cent rating.

“It is the highest rating since mid-September and only three points below Sunak’s highest-ever rating last April,” the newspaper analysis notes.

“Labour still holds a commanding 19-point lead over the government, however, with the poll suggesting that most voters do not believe the measures announced by Hunt will make either themselves or the country materially better off,” it states.

YouGov found that Hunt’s central measure — cutting 2p (pence) off the rate of National Insurance (tax) — was supported by 61 per cent of voters and 72 per cent of those who backed the Conservatives at the last election. There was overwhelming public support for raising the minimum wage to GBP 11.44 an hour, backed by 85 per cent of the public. There was also strong support (60 per cent) for requiring people who have been out of work for 18 months to take part in a compulsory work placement or lose their benefits.

The extra points, however small, after months of lagging in the opinion polls will be welcomed by the Tories as the party prepares for general election mode.

There is some speculation that Sunak might decide to call this earlier than widely expected in the autumn of next year to capitalise on the next fiscal event, which is the Spring Statement budget scheduled for March 2024.

The latest a General Election must be called is January 2025, but there is a very small chance that Sunak would want to delay the polls beyond next year.

Worryingly for the government, the YouGov survey shows very little optimism about the future among the voters. Only 14 per cent thought that the financial situation of their household would get better over the next 12 months, compared with 12 per cent in March. However, the proportion saying it would get worse has dropped from 51 per cent to 41 per cent.

Anthony Wells, head of European political and social research at YouGov, told the newspaper that while the Tories appeared to have received a modest bump in the polls the underlying data was less encouraging for the government.

“At face value, the increase in Conservative support suggests it has done some good for the government, but it would be wise to wait to see if that increase lasts beyond the immediate headlines before putting too much weight on it,” said Wells.

“Not least, the poll’s other findings suggest few of the public think the changes will do much to help either them or the country,” he said.

#England #London #Rishi Sunak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sunny Deol gets teary eyed when Rajkumar Santoshi says, ‘Bollywood didn’t do justice…’

2
World

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

3
Punjab

Governor cannot veto bills passed by legislative assembly: SC

4
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All post-evacuation arrangements in place, CM Dhami goes inside tunnel

5
Sports first t20i

India win: Surya ‘shines’ at night but Rinku once again finishes off in style

6
Punjab

Home guard killed, 14 cops injured as Nihangs open fire in Kapurthala

7
Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Drilling to evacuate 41 trapped workers stopped again as operation hits another 'hurdle'

8
Punjab

Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara clash: Tension simmered for two days, admn, cops failed to resolve issue

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

10
Punjab

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in ED custody for 4 days

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Late-night snag delays rescue operation

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All post-evacuation arrangements in place, CM Dhami goes inside tunnel

NDRF conducts evacuation rehearsal using wheeled stretchers

Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

While refusing to divulge the SAP of sugarcane agreed upon, ...

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty award...

Delhi horror: Demon’s street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile’s social media

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...

China pneumonia cases: Indian doctors call for raising surveillance, hygiene measures

China pneumonia cases: Indian doctors call for raising surveillance, hygiene measures

Unlike Covid, which predominantly affected adults, the new p...


Cities

View All

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block rly tracks

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block railway tracks

Police nab sixth suspect in house trespass, ruckus case

Residents protest as potholed Fatehgarh Churian to Dera Baba Nanak road not recarpeted for years

Bank donates golf carts for Golden Temple pilgrims

SAD leader slams govt over Gurmeet Ram Rahim's furlough

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, UT to now focus on EV infra, sops

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, Chandigarh to now focus on EV infra, sops

Poisoning case: PGI tightens vigil, tells staff to adhere to uniform code

PNG leak scare: Chandigarh MC to closely monitor digging works in city

High Court notice to Chandigarh civic body on plea for enforcing animal birth control rules

UGC chief flags faculty shortage in institutions

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

Delhi Police arrests Neeraj Bawana gang’s member from Gurugram

Appointment of new Chief Secretary in Delhi: SC asks Centre to suggest a panel of three names

Delhi excise 'scam': AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

2 killed as bus hits bike, driver held after chase

Nawanshahr: Indian-origin girl becomes Australia’s youngest author

Lucknow sports hostel, Jalandhar govt school lads seal semis berth in hockey

Woman constable found dead in rly quarters, suicide suspected

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

GADVASU to get new dairy incubation centre

Devotees pay obeisance to Khatu Shyam

BVM, BCM schools share top honours

Voter list finalised for civic body poll, 11.47 lakh to decide fate

4 from Punjab’s Patran die in road accident in Haryana’s Sirsa

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

Folk music, song competitions mark Day 3 of youth festival

UP, Haryana groups enthral audience at theatre festival

PSMSU protest continues

Voter awareness programme held at Khalsa College