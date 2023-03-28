UK, Poland to build new temporary villages in Ukraine

London, March 28
Britain and Poland will build two temporary villages in western and central Ukraine to provide housing for those forced from their homes by Russia's invasion, London said on Tuesday, pledging 10 million pounds ($12.3 million) in funding.
Almost 118,000 Ukrainians have been hosted by British families as part of the government's response to Russia's February 2022 invasion, but some are finding it increasingly difficult to get permanent housing.
Britain's government said the villages in Lviv in western Ukraine and Poltava in central Ukraine would be able to house more than 700 people, a fraction of the millions either displaced in Ukraine or who have fled the country.
"For the past year, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has continued to target civilian homes and infrastructure, with the Ukrainian people paying a heavy price," British foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement.
"This new UK-Poland partnership will help bring light, heat and homes to those most in need." Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prayagraj court sentences Atiq Ahmad, 2 others to life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case
7 others, including Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf...
Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence
Writes to Mohit Rajan, Deputy Secretary in the MS Branch of ...
Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court
Amritpal's counsel on the other hand contended that he was i...
Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines
Sukhwinder Singh ran a finance business in Manila for the pa...
In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab
During the intervening night of March 27-28, BSF troops dete...