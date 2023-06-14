UK police arrest Pakistani social media activist Adil Raja

IANS

London, June 14

Pakistani social media activist and YouTuber Adil Raja was arrested by British authorities, however, it is unclear on what grounds the arrest was made.

Cases under anti-terrorism provisions are registered in Pakistan against Raja -- a vocal proponent of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Geo News reported.

The government had earlier filed various complaints against Raja in the UK.

The latest of these was regarding the riots of May 9, which were sparked after the PTI chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court under a 190 million pounds settlement case.

Raja and other activists raised hateful and anti-state sentiments via social media, the Pakistani government complained to UK authorities, Geo News reported.

The complaint added that the vocal PTI worker had tried to destabilise the country by spreading fake news.

The London police have not yet released a statement on the matter.

Earlier in April there were reports that police had approached a sessions court in Rawalpindi for seizure of properties belonging to a former army officer who is in the limelight these days for his anti-establishment vlogs and social media posts, Dawn reported.

Raja went to the UK last year following the ouster of the PTI government in April 2022.

He is active on Twitter and an ardent supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

The former army officer has also been very critical of the new government as well as the military establishment accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to remove Khan from power.

Raja was nominated in a case registered by Rawalpindi's Banni police under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Pakistan Penal Code.