UK Police searching London’s Richmond Park for escaped terror suspect

London, September 8
Britain’s Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday that searches taking place in London’s Richmond Park were linked to the hunt for a former army soldier suspected of terrorism offences.
Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, is believed to have escaped from London’s HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by slipping out of the prison kitchen where he was working and strapping himself to the bottom of the van.
A major manhunt is under way to track him down, with enhanced security checks at ports and airports which have led to delays for passengers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance
Talks with PM Modi to review over two dozen areas of tech co...
G20 Summit achieves PM's vision of result-oriented gathering: Sherpa Amitabh Kant
Kant enumerates six broad priorities where G20 under India’s...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President
All chief ministers have been invited to the dinner
It's special as son-in-law of India, Rishi Sunak says on visit to Delhi for G20
Says he is ‘heading to G20 with a clear focus’
Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura, Congress Kerala
The seven seats are Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...