UK probes Murthy's tax affairs leak

PTI

London, April 10

An internal inquiry has been launched into how the tax affairs of Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, were leaked to a newspaper, according to UK media reports on Sunday.

The Whitehall investigation will look into how the information about the non-domicile status of the wife of Chancellor Rishi Sunak was passed on to ‘The Independent’ newspaper. —