 UK reputation has taken a knock, admits Rishi Sunak : The Tribune India

UK reputation has taken a knock, admits Rishi Sunak

Sunak is at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, where he focussed his speech on attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin for causing global economic turmoil with the conflict with Ukraine

UK reputation has taken a knock, admits Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a leaders lunch during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia November 15, 2022. Reuters



PTI

Bali/London, November 15

The UK’s international reputation has taken “a bit of a knock” this year, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, as he vowed to restore economic stability.

In an interview with the BBC here on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Sunak said tax rises and spending cuts in Thursday’s Autumn Statement were needed to reduce rising inflation and UK public debt. But he promised the decisions would be taken in a “fair” way, and everyone would benefit from reduced debt levels.

“Obviously our international reputation took a bit of a knock as a result of some of the things that happened more recently,” he told the BBC.

“Even though the situation is difficult...we will make those decisions balancing everything we have to. People can see that yes, the approach we’ve taken is fair, and yes the approach we’ve taken is compassionate when considered in the round. Taking a step back, the number one challenge we face is inflation. It’s important that we get a grip on that. It’s important we limit the increase in mortgage rates that people are experiencing,” he said.

While admitting mistakes were made in recent months under his predecessor Liz Truss, he refused to apologise for the economic turmoil caused by the Conservative Party-led government.

“What I want to do now is fix them,” he told ‘Sky News’ when repeatedly asked to apologise for the disastrous mini-budget dubbed “Trussonomics”.

He admitted there are “difficult decisions” to be made to get the economy back on track, but he is “prepared to do difficult things”.

He added: “I spent the summer talking about the challenges that our country faces, talking about what I thought was required to grapple with those and fix them to build a foundation which we could provide jobs and growth and prosperity for people over time.

“So I think that people know where I stand on all of these issues. And now that I’m Prime Minister, I’m going to make sure that we deliver on that.” He said since he took over the reins, there is now “much more stability in the UK’s financial position in terms of what the UK is paying to borrow money and what’s happened to the pound”.

Sunak is at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, where he focussed his speech on attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin for causing global economic turmoil with the conflict with Ukraine. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit, the first meeting of the duo since he took charge at 10 Downing Street.

#England #Rishi Sunak #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

2
Punjab

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

3
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

4
Trending

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

5
Nation

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

6
Himachal

30-year-old US citizen found dead in Dharamsala’s forest area, was missing since Nov 8

7
Nation

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

8
Punjab

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

9
Nation

Turkey-Uzbek defence pact will upset India's Central Asia plan

10
Haryana

Power substation in Surajkund gets forest clearance after four years

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter
World

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter

Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Top News

There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

‘Huge difference’ between pre- and post- 2014 India is that of speed and scale: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

Modi said Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two...

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at G20 dinner, exchange pleasantries

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at G20 dinner, exchange pleasantries

Since June 2020 Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian soldi...

PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali

PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali

Discuss strategic partnership including in sectors like crit...

Delhi murder: Accused Aftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

The accused pinpointed the areas where he had thrown the bod...

Shraddha Walker’s father suspects ‘love jihad’ angle, demands death penalty for Aaftab

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends in Amritsar

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on Chandigarh MC for defying norms

Panchkula: Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings could release Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Delhi murder: Accused Aftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail by Delhi Court in Rs 200-crore money laundering case

Delhi Police to seek details of Aftab Poonawalla from dating app as he met a woman via Bumble soon after the murder

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man’s body found stuffed inside suitcase in Jalandhar

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

Misbehaviour with doctors at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses remain off road, passengers troubled

Phagwara: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across Jalandhar district

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests in Ludhiana highlight poor amenities

Patiala: JE caught red-handed accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe

Patiala: JE caught red-handed accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe

Police unravel cheating in Naib Tehsildar exam, accused took Rs 22 lakh from candidates

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by Patiala civic body

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: Patiala DC

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused