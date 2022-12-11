UK sanctions Pak cleric involved in forced conversions

PTI

London, December 10

A Muslim cleric from Pakistan who is accused of being responsible for forced conversions and marriages of girls and women from religious minorities, including Hindus, is among 30 human rights violators, corrupt officials and entities to be sanctioned by the UK.

Mian Abdul Haq of the Bharchundi Sharif shrine in Ghotki, Sindh, is named on the new list of sanctions announced by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Friday to mark International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day.

Haq, who is a cleric and politician, is a locally influential figure in the Sindh region and has been criticised over the years for the forced conversion of minorities, mostly Hindus, in the province.

The list also includes individuals and entities involved in a wide range of grievous activities – including the torture of prisoners, the mobilisation of troops to rape civilians, and systematic atrocities. “It is our duty to promote free and open societies around the world,” said Cleverly.