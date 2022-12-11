 UK sanctions Pak cleric involved in forced conversions : The Tribune India

UK sanctions Pak cleric involved in forced conversions

UK sanctions Pak cleric involved in forced conversions

Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock file photo



PTI

London, December 10

A Muslim cleric from Pakistan who is accused of being responsible for forced conversions and marriages of girls and women from religious minorities, including Hindus, is among 30 human rights violators, corrupt officials and entities to be sanctioned by the UK.

Mian Abdul Haq of the Bharchundi Sharif shrine in Ghotki, Sindh, is named on the new list of sanctions announced by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Friday to mark International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day.

Haq, who is a cleric and politician, is a locally influential figure in the Sindh region and has been criticised over the years for the forced conversion of minorities, mostly Hindus, in the province.

The list also includes individuals and entities involved in a wide range of grievous activities – including the torture of prisoners, the mobilisation of troops to rape civilians, and systematic atrocities. “It is our duty to promote free and open societies around the world,” said Cleverly.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

2
Diaspora

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada's British Columbia

3
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

4
Chandigarh

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

5
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

6
Himachal

Central Congress observers try to reach consensus on CM candidate; put off return to Delhi

7
Brand Connect

Let’s Keto Gummies Reviews - Scam or Natural BHB ACV Keto Gummy Brand?

8
Punjab

Railways to upgrade Jalandhar Cantt and Ludhiana railway stations in Punjab

9
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

10
Punjab

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

4-time MLA Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Chosen unanimously | Oath-taking tomorrow

India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions

India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions

Says terror groups have taken advantage of such carve-outs

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

Claim handiwork of transporters plying overloaded vehicles i...


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Patiala ki Rao choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

No corruption, Kejriwal warns new councillors

Lieutenant Governor refers DDCD issue to President

After MCD win, AAP fears horse-trading by BJP

Man posts woman's contact number on social media, held

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

2 Ludhiana men nabbed with Rs 20 lakh in counterfeit currency in Jalandhar

Man ‘thrashed’ in lock-up; 2 cops in Kapurthala get show-cause notices

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president