 UK says plan to stop migrants coming in small boats across English Channel will push boundaries of international law : The Tribune India

UK says plan to stop migrants coming in small boats across English Channel will push boundaries of international law

Will bar asylum claims by anyone who reaches the UK by unauthorised means, and will compel the government to detain and then deport them

UK says plan to stop migrants coming in small boats across English Channel will push boundaries of international law

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman and British Minister of State (Minister for Immigration) Robert Jenrick walk outside the Downing Street 10, in London, Britain, on Tuesday. Reuters



AP

London, March 7

The UK government said Tuesday that it was ready for legal challenges to a tough new law intended to stop tens of thousands of migrants a year reaching the country in small boats across the English Channel.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the government had “pushed the boundaries of international law” with a bill that will bar asylum claims by anyone who reaches the UK by unauthorised means, and will compel the government to detain and then deport them “to their home country or a safe third country.” They would be barred from ever reentering the country.

“If you come here illegally, it must be that you cannot stay,” Braverman wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

The government says its “Illegal Migration Bill,” due to be introduced in Parliament on Tuesday, will deter migrants and hobble smuggling gangs who send desperate people on hazardous journeys across one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the law would “take back control” of UK borders – a central pledge of the successful but divisive campaign to take Britain out of the European Union.

Critics say the plan is unethical and unworkable, since people fleeing war and persecution can't be sent home, and is likely to be the latest in a series of unfulfilled immigration pledges by successive UK governments.

“The bill will not stop small boats crossing the Channel. It will only add to the trauma of the people in these boats, while further damaging Britain's global reputation for fairness and compassion,” said Laura Kyrke-Smith, executive director of humanitarian group the International Rescue Committee. Britain receives fewer asylum-seekers than some European nations such as Italy, Germany or France. But thousands of migrants from around the world travel to northern France each year in hopes of reaching the UK, drawn by family ties, the English language or the perceived ease of getting a job.

Most attempt the journey in dinghies and other small craft now that authorities have clamped down on other routes such as stowing away on buses or trucks.

More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain by boat in 2022, up from 28,000 in 2021 and 8,500 in 2020. Most went on to claim asylum, but a backlog of more than 160,000 cases has led to many languishing in overcrowded processing centres or hotels, without the right to work.

The British government says many of those making the journey are economic migrants rather than refugees, and points to an upswing last year in arrivals from Albania, a European country that the UK considers safe.

Refugee groups say most of the channel arrivals are fleeing war, persecution or famine in countries including Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq. A majority of those whose claims have been processed were granted asylum in the UK.

The charities say migrants risk the cross-channel journey because there are few safe, legal ways to reach the UK. The government says that once its new law is in place it will establish more legal paths to asylum, adding to those set up for Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Ukraine. But it hasn't said how many asylum-seekers will be admitted, or when the programme will start.

It's also unclear what safe third countries will be willing to take in people deported from Britain. A plan announced by the UK last year to send migrants arriving in Britain on a one-way trip to Rwanda is mired in legal challenges. No one has been sent to the East African country, though Britain has already paid Rwanda 140 million pounds (USD 170 million) under the deal.

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Women body builders pose in bikini in front of Lord Hanuman's idol

2
Haryana

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion bid

3
Trending

Do you know why there is a X symbol behind the last coach of a train; Find out the answer

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

5
Punjab

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

6
Himachal

Himachal Cabinet okays excise policy; state to get new category of liquor

7
Punjab

Day after Punjab tourists clash with locals in Manikaran, Nagaland minister shares picture of Himachal Pradesh street littered with liquor bottles by tourists

8
Nation

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

9
Himachal

5 die as SUV rams into pedestrians in Himachal Pradesh's Dharampur

10
Diaspora

Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted

Don't Miss

View All
No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Top News

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Enforcement Directorate questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...

Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast

Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast

The operation was carried out on Monday night

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises'

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

Bharadwaj has been an MLA of AAP since 2013 and currently vi...

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...


Cities

View All

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

IAF man loses bike, mobile to robbers in Amritsar village

4 held in 3-month-old dacoity case in Amritsar

Goindwal prison viral video: Jail officials to be released on bail

Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

16 junctions in Mohali to turn into roundabouts

Sarpanches' dharna: Cycle track coming up near Panchkula border bears brunt of protesters

STA driver in Vigilance net with Rs 10,000 bribe in Chandigarh

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Enforcement Directorate questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

Like any other Tihar inmate, Sisodia given basic items, food as per jail manual: Officials

Worried about country’s sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

‘Tell him not to drive’, Delhi Police's witty response to Zomato’s tweet about a customer asking it to deliver 'bhang ki goli'

16-year-old flees children’s home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

16-year-old flees children's home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

Suicide victim's kin say no FIR yet; Police Commissioner seeks report

Missing wheat: Officials yet to file complaint

Receiving less grain, allege depots' body

Satinder Sartaj sets the stage on fire at Virsa Hoshiarpur Da fair

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated as cops to dupe unemployed youth

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated cops to dupe unemployed youth

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

Teen shot at near Jandiali village

MC nambardar nabbed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe

Residents protest against ‘non-disbursal’ of wheat

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Patiala MC staff allege misbehaviour by official, skip work, stage protest

Gang of robbers held with arms in Patiala

Experts dwell on investor awareness at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, granted patent for nutraceutical products