 UK signs new Rwanda pact to resurrect asylum plan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • UK signs new Rwanda pact to resurrect asylum plan

UK signs new Rwanda pact to resurrect asylum plan

UK signs new Rwanda pact to resurrect asylum plan


KIGALI/LONDON, December 5

Britain signed a new treaty with Rwanda on Tuesday, which it said would overcome a court decision blocking its plan to deport asylum seekers to the East African country, a ruling that dealt a huge blow to the government’s immigration policy.

The Rwanda scheme is at the centre of the government’s strategy to stop illegal migration and is being watched closely by other countries considering similar policies.

But last month, the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court ruled that the plan would violate international human rights laws enshrined in domestic legislation.

Under the new treaty, signed by British Home Secretary (interior minister) James Cleverly and which replaces a non-binding memorandum of understanding, Britain said Rwanda would not expel asylum-seekers to a country where their life or freedom would be threatened — one of the court’s major concerns. There will also be a monitoring committee to enable individuals to lodge confidential complaints directly to them, and a new appeal body made up of judges from around the world. Cleverly said he expected migrants to be heading to Rwanda in the coming months because the treaty addressed all the issues raised by the Supreme Court

“I really hope that we can now move quickly,” Cleverly told reporters in Rwanda’s capital Kigali. — Reuters

#England #London


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan

2
India

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

3
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign

4
Trending

Bobby Deol was paid Rs 4 crore-5 crore for 'Animal' role; says as an actor, 'you don't judge what is right and wrong'

5
Punjab

Paramjit Dhadi, close associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode, held in Amritsar

6
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided

7
Punjab

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

8
India

Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

9
Entertainment

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who played Fredricks in popular TV show 'C.I.D', passes away at 57

10
India

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

Don't Miss

View All
Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Top News

Bill in LS to increase strength of J&K Assembly by seven to 114

Bill in Lok Sabha to increase strength of J&K Assembly by seven to 114

Revanth Reddy to be CM of Telangana; oath tomorrow

Revanth Reddy to be CM of Telangana; oath tomorrow

Not in race to be CM: Chouhan

Not in race to be Madhya Pradesh CM: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Rajasthan MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur | Raman Singh ...

114 daily wage labourers died by suicide every day last year

114 daily wage labourers, 31 farmers & agri workers died by suicide every day in India last year

In 2022, more drug, alcohol addicts took own life in Haryana than Punjab

In 2022, more drug, alcohol addicts took own life in Haryana than Punjab


Cities

View All

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Sufi concert, special edition of ‘Nirguniyara’ mark 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

BJP leaders call on Dera Beas head Gurinder Dhillon in Amritsar

Pakistani woman reaches Attari to marry Kolkata man

DEO holds meet with school officials

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

NCRB report 2022: Family issues behind 70.2% suicides reported in Chandigarh

Panchkula MC begins clearing legacy waste at Jhuriwala site

Chandigarh: Give info on fee hike, seats, private schools told

Pyrotechnics on Mustang lands man behind bars in Mohali

Inquiry ordered into Delhi hospital’s role in kidney scam

Inquiry ordered into Delhi hospital’s role in kidney scam

National Capital’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ category

Delhi Metro to introduce audio ads in pilot project

Union Minister inaugurates NDMC schools’ science fair

14K fires claimed 56 lives in Delhi this year

12 students taken ill after drinking water

12 students taken ill after drinking water

2 weeks on, MC set to get its Commissioner

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana residents wake up to foggy morning, visibility hit

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

Punjabi University releases salaries after PUTA stir threat

Balwant Singh Rajoana begins fast inside Patiala jail

Royal city gears up for heritage festival

Homeless shifted to shelter homes in Patiala