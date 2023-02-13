UK Sikhs at risk of being ‘banned’ from courts

London, February 12

Practising Sikhs in the UK face the risk of being unlawfully banned from entering courthouses or tribunals in England and Wales under present guidelines over kirpan (ceremonial dagger).

Sikh lawyer Jaskeerat Singh Gulshan challenged the security policy of the courts and tribunals concerning kirpans in a case which was heard earlier this week by the lord chief justice and the vice-president of the court of appeal, The Guardian reported.

Practising, or Amritdhari Sikhs, are required to carry Kirpan at all times along with other articles of faith.

Gulshan launched a legal battle after he felt humiliated at Ealing Magistrates’ Court where he was barred from entering till he removed his kirpan in 2021.

He was carrying a Kirpan with an overall length of eight inches, and the length of the blade was four inches, which was within the permissible limit, according to him.

As per the guidelines, Sikhs are allowed to bring a kirpan into a court or tribunal building if the overall length is no more than six inches and the blade is no more than five inches in length, the official report stated. — IANS

