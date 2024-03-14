UK tightens definition of extremism to counter right-wing, Islamist extremists; names five groups

PTI

London, March 14

The UK Government on Thursday issued a new “more precise” definition of extremism and named five groups amidst increased threats since the October 2023 Hamas terror attacks in Israel and to protect liberal democratic principles against extreme right-wing and Islamic Islamist extremists.

Extremism in the UK is now defined as the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance, that aims to: negate or destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms of others; or undermine, overturn or replace the UK’s system of liberal parliamentary democracy and democratic rights; or intentionally create a permissive environment for others to achieve the results in the first two categories.

The previous definition, introduced in 2011 under the government’s Prevent strategy, defined extremism as “vocal or active opposition to fundamental British values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and mutual respect and tolerance of different faiths and belief”.

UK Levelling Up and Communities Secretary Michael Gove, who tabled the statement in Parliament, said the update was needed to safeguard the UK as a multi-national, multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy “success story”, which is stronger because of its diversity. He also named three Muslim groups and two far-right groups as examples of those feared to hold extremist views under the expanded definition.

The Muslim Association of Britain, as a British association of the Muslim Brotherhood, Cage and Mend are named as concerning for their “Islamist orientation and views”.

Gove told MPs: “Islam is a great faith, a religion of peace which provides spiritual nourishment to millions, inspires countless acts of charity and celebrates virtues of generosity, compassion and kindness.

“Islamism is a totalitarian ideology which seeks to divide, calls for the establishment of an Islamic state governed by sharia law and seeks the overthrow of liberal democratic principles.” The British National Socialist Movement and Patriotic Alternative are the far-right organisations that will be among those to be held to account to assess if they meet the new definition of extremism.

“The pervasiveness of extremist ideologies has become increasingly clear in the aftermath of the 7 October (2023) attacks and poses a real risk to the security of our citizens and our democracy.

This is the work of extreme right-wing and Islamist extremists who are seeking to separate Muslims from the rest of society and create division within Muslim communities,” said Gove.

“They seek to radicalise individuals, deny people their full rights, suppress freedom of expression, incite hatred, and undermine our democratic institutions,” he added.

The minister said the new measures will ensure that the government does not inadvertently provide a platform to those setting out to subvert democracy and deny other people’s fundamental rights. He also indicated it marks the first in a series of measures to tackle extremism and protect British democracy.

The new definition is not statutory, does not create new powers and has no effect on the existing criminal law of the country, but instead applies to the operations of the government itself. It will be used by ministerial departments and officials alongside a set of engagement principles to ensure they are not “inadvertently” funding or legitimising groups or individuals who attempt to advance extremist ideologies.

Since the October 2023 Hamas terror attacks in Israel, the government said concerns have been raised about the “wide-ranging risk of radicalisation”.

The Community Security Trust recorded 4,103 antisemitic incidents in the UK since the attacks in 2023, an increase of 147 per cent compared to 2022, and Tell MAMA (Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks) recorded a 335 per cent increase in anti-Muslim hate cases in the last four months.

As indicated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Parliament on Wednesday, the aim is to ensure the government has the tools it needs to effectively counter extremism. A new counter-extremism centre of excellence has been established in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to provide leadership for the cross-government counter-extremism community, ensure consistent application of the definition and engagement standards, and take the lead on producing strategic assessments of extremism.

The government said the new unit will draw on the expertise of the Commission for Countering Extremism as well as counter-extremism policy fellows to ensure the “very best academic insight” in shaping the anti-extremism approach.

The new definition, which draws on independent reviews, clarifies extremism involves advancing or promoting an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance, a high bar that only captures the most concerning of activities. It is not about silencing those with private and peaceful beliefs nor will it affect free speech, which will always be protected, the government reiterated.

“The threat to Britain from extremists includes those who may not use violence directly yet target our core values, so it is welcome that this updated definition includes those who seek to undermine or replace liberal democracy. Greater clarity in defining extremism can underpin a concerted approach across civil society to protect our country,” said Lord John Walney, the UK’s Independent Adviser on Political Violence and Disruption.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Hamas #Israel #London