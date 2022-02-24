UK to ban Aeroflot airline in ‘largest package' of Russian sanctions

London, February 24
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced an imminent ban on the ability of the Aeroflot airline to operate in the UK as he outlined a new tranche of sanctions against Russia following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
The “largest and most severe package” of economic sanctions against Russia tabled in the House of Commons includes a full asset-freeze of Russian state-owned bank VTB and powers to allow the UK to exclude Russian banks from Britain's financial system.
The UK government is set to place a limit on the amount that Russian nationals can deposit in their UK bank accounts and Russian state and private companies will be banned from raising money in the UK.
“These trade sanctions will constrain Russia's military, industrial and technological capabilities for years to come,” said Johnson.
Legislation to enforce some of these wide-ranging sanctions will be laid in Parliament by early next week.
"Putin will stand condemned in the eyes of the world, and of history. He will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands," Johnson said in Parliament.
"Now we see him for what he is, a blood-stained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest," he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...