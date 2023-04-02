UK travellers wait for hours for ferries to France

London, April 1
British vacation travellers were stuck in hours-long lines as they tried to cross the English Channel on Saturday, with the Port of Dover in England blaming the delays on bad weather, heavy traffic and processing delays by the French authorities.
The port warned ferry passengers of severe delays and said it was “deeply frustrated” by the situation, which has become a regular feature of cross-channel travel since Britain's exit from the European Union. Saturday was the first day of a two-week spring vacation for most schools in Britain. While the port said bus passengers faced the longest delays, media reports showed long lines of cars and trucks as well. Ferry operator DFDS said that due to the heavy traffic, it was offering a “shuttle service”. — AP
