UK updates ministerial code, signals sanctions for breaches

LONDON, May 27

The British Government said on Friday it had published revisions to the ministerial code, which sets out standards of conduct for government ministers, following recommendations from a parliamentary committee. The changes include giving the Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests the ability to initiate an investigation into potential breaches of the code, something previously only the Prime Minister could do.

British ministers who breach the government's code of conduct will not be expected to resign. An updated version of the rule book has, instead, set out a range of alternative sanctions. The policy paper, published alongside the latest version of the Ministerial Code, said it was "disproportionate to expect that any breach, however minor, should lead automatically to resignation or dismissal". It had previously been expected that ministers who breached the guidance would be dismissed, though the 2019 code itself did not set out sanctions, only stating ministers were expected to resign if they misled Parliament.

While the PM may ask the Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests, who advises him on the code, for guidance on the appropriate sanction for any breach, "the final decision rests with the PM", the updated code says. While the updated code says the adviser may now initiate an investigation, something previously only the Prime Minister could do, he is still required to consult the PM, "who will normally give his consent". — Reuters

Partygate fallout

Behaviour on part of government is under intense scrutiny after a series of scandals, including several illegal parties in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offices during the Covid lockdown.