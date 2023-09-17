 UK visa fee hike for visitors, students from Oct 4 : The Tribune India

UK visa fee hike for visitors, students from Oct 4

Will now cost tourists £115 more for visit up to six months, pupils to shell out £127 extra

London, September 16

The British Government has announced that a proposed hike in visa fees will become effective from October 4, when a visit visa for under six months will cost GBP 15 more and student visas will be GBP 127 more expensive for travellers from around the world, including Indians.

Following legislation tabled in Parliament on Friday, the UK Home Office has said the changes mean that the cost for a visit visa for less than six months will rise to GBP 115 and the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the UK will rise to GBP 490 — to equal the amount charged for in-country applications.

It comes after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had announced in July that the fees and health surcharge paid towards the UK’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS) by visa applicants are set to rise “significantly” to meet the country’s public sector wage increase.

“We are going to increase the charges that we have for migrants who are coming to this country when they apply for visas and indeed something called the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), which is the levy that they pay to access the NHS,” he said at the time. “All of those fees are going to go up and that will raise over GBP 1 billion, so across the board visa application fees are going to go up significantly and similarly for the IHS,” he said.

The Home Office indicated a 15 per cent increase in the cost of most work and visit visas, and an increase of at least 20 per cent in the cost of priority visas, study visas and certificates of sponsorship.

“Income from fees charged plays a vital role in the Home Office’s ability to run a sustainable immigration and nationality system. Careful consideration is given when setting fees to help reduce the funding contribution from British taxpayers, whilst continuing to provide a service that remains attractive to those wishing to work in the UK and support broader prosperity for all,” the Home Office said this week.

The hike in fees applies across most visa categories, including health and care visa; applications to register and naturalise as a British citizen; and fees for up to six months, two, five and 10-year visit visas.. — PTI 

Legislation tabled in Parliament

  • The legislation was tabled in Parliament on Friday
  • The UK Home Office has said the changes mean that the cost for a visit visa for less than six months will be GBP 15 more
  • The fee for applying for a student visa from outside the UK will rise to GBP 490
  • UK PM Rishi Sunak had said in July that the fee and health surcharge paid towards the National Health Service by visa applicants are set to rise ‘significantly’

