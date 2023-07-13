 UK visa fees, health surcharge to rise to meet higher costs, says PM Rishi Sunak : The Tribune India

  • World
  • UK visa fees, health surcharge to rise to meet higher costs, says PM Rishi Sunak

UK visa fees, health surcharge to rise to meet higher costs, says PM Rishi Sunak

‘If we’re going to prioritise paying public sector workers more, that money has to come from somewhere else because I’m not prepared to put up people’s taxes’

UK visa fees, health surcharge to rise to meet higher costs, says PM Rishi Sunak

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at a press conference at Number 9 Downing Street on public sector pay, in London, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

London, July 13

The fees and health surcharge paid towards the UK’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS) by visa applicants from around the world, including Indians, are set to rise “significantly” to meet the country’s public sector wage increase, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

The British Indian leader, who was under pressure to accept the recommendation of an independent review of pay for teachers, police, junior doctors and other public sector workers, confirmed a hike between 5 and 7 per cent across the board.

However, he stressed that this would not be met with higher government borrowing for fear of further stoking high inflation and therefore the costs would need to be found elsewhere.

“If we’re going to prioritise paying public sector workers more, that money has to come from somewhere else because I’m not prepared to put up people’s taxes and I don’t think it would be responsible or right to borrow more because that would just make inflation worse,” Sunak told reporters at a Downing Street press conference.

“So, what we have done are two things to find this money. The first is, we are going to increase the charges that we have for migrants who are coming to this country when they apply for visas and indeed something called the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), which is the levy that they pay to access the NHS,” he said.

“All of those fees are going to go up and that will raise over GBP 1 billion, so across the board visa application fees are going to go up significantly and similarly for the IHS,” he added.

Sunak reiterated this was “entirely right” as these fees have not been increased recently and the government believes it is appropriate given that the costs have risen since the last hike.

The second action to meet the country’s higher wage bill is about asking government departments to “reprioritise”.

He insisted this would not mean cuts to jobs and services but a re-focussing on different priorities.

The IHS, which applies to long-term migrants to the UK including a discounted rate for students, starts from around GBP 470 for a year and rises to thousands of pounds for multiple-year visa applications.

The full details of which categories of visas will face hikes and when the new higher rates come into force are expected to be laid out by the UK Home Office in the coming months.

The Sunak-led Conservative Party government has been under intense pressure with disputes over the public sector pay, leading to a series of strikes over the past year hitting schools and hospitals.

In fact, junior doctors in England began yet another five-day strike on Thursday after their demands for a 35 per cent pay hike were rejected.

In his wage announcement, Sunak warned that his offer was “final” and further industrial action would not change that decision.

“There will be no more talks on pay. We will not negotiate again on this year’s settlements and no amount of strikes will change our decision. Instead, the settlement we’ve reached today gives us a fair way to end the strikes. A fair deal for workers and a fair deal for the British taxpayer,” he declared.

He welcomed teachers’ unions expressing their backing, saying the government’s offer will allow teachers and school leaders to call off their strike action and resume normal relations.

#England #London #Rishi Sunak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'Friendly' Pakistan opens headwork gates, allows flood water flow into its area

2
Himachal

16 houses collapse in Solan

3
Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

4
Chandigarh

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

5
Delhi

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

6
Punjab

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

7
Punjab

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur lead to chaos

8
Entertainment

When Preity Zinta was blamed for Suchitra's divorce with Shekhar Kapur

9
Himachal What Our Readers Say

No water supply for 3 days

10
Chandigarh

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

12 NDRF teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and oth...

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Private establishments will be advised to work from home

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

Argument on quantum of punishment to be heard on July 18

Relief work stepped up in flood-affected areas of Punjab, Haryana as weather improves

Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana

At many places, NGOs, locals and religious bodies have come ...

PM Modi arrives in Paris on official visit to boost strategic ties with France

PM Modi arrives in Paris on official visit to boost strategic ties with France

In a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne ...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against 5 accused in Delhi excise policy case: Officials

Cooperative NCCF to sell tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at Rs 90/kg: Govt officials

Delhi: Water reaches Red Fort as Yamuna overflows

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 Jalandhar villages

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit