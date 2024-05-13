UK: Won’t stop supply of arms

London, May 12

Stopping British arms sales to Israel if it launches a ground assault on Rafah in the Gaza Strip would strengthen Hamas, Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Sunday.

Cameron said he did not support an operation in Rafah in the absence of a plan to protect hundreds of thousands of civilians. “Just to simply announce today we’re going to change our whole approach to arms exports would strengthen Hamas, it would make a hostage deal less likely,” he said. — Reuters

