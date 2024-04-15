UK would consider more sanctions against Iran, says David Cameron

Reuters

London, April 15

Britain would consider more sanctions against Iran, foreign minister David Cameron said on Monday, following its drone and missile attack on Israel.

Asked whether the government would consider more sanctions on Iran, Cameron told the BBC, "Yes, absolutely. We already have 400 sanctions on Iran. We put in place a whole new sanctions regime at the end of last year, which is proving very effective.

"We've sanctioned the IRGC, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, in its entirety, and we'll continue to look at what further steps we can do," he added.

He also said Britain would keep under review whether it should proscribe the IRGC.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Israel #London