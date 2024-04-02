 Ukraine aims drones at oil refinery, drone factory in its deepest strike yet inside Russia : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Ukraine aims drones at oil refinery, drone factory in its deepest strike yet inside Russia

Ukraine aims drones at oil refinery, drone factory in its deepest strike yet inside Russia

In recent months, Russian refineries and oil terminals have become priority targets of Ukrainian drone attacks, part of stepped-up assaults on Russian territory.

Ukraine aims drones at oil refinery, drone factory in its deepest strike yet inside Russia

A view of a damaged building following a Ukrainian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Yelabuga. Photo: Reuters



AP

Kyiv (Ukraine), April 2

Ukrainian drones attacked one of Russia’s biggest oil refineries and a drone factory in the Russian province of Tatarstan, officials said Tuesday, in what appeared to be Kyiv’s deepest strike inside Russian territory since the war began more than two years ago.

The attack on facilities near the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, located some 1,200 km (745 miles) east of Ukraine, injured 12 people, Russian regional authorities said.

In recent months, Russian refineries and oil terminals have become priority targets of Ukrainian drone attacks, part of stepped-up assaults on Russian territory.

Ukrainian drone developers have been extending the weapons’ range for months, as Kyiv attempts to compensate for its battlefield disadvantage in weapons and troops. The unmanned aerial vehicles are also an affordable option while Ukraine waits for more US military aid.

Neither side currently has the capacity to make much of a dent on the around 1,000-km (620-mile) front line.

Ukrainian security and intelligence officials said they targeted a “drone-production site” in Yelabuga, Tatarstan, using Ukrainian-produced long-range drones. Tatarstan is known for its high level of industrialization, and a factory near Yelabuga has reportedly built Iranian-designed Shahed exploding drones.

The Ukrainian officials also said that intelligence services were involved in an overnight attack on the Nizhnekamsk oil refinery.

Russia has commonly used Shahed drones for aerial attacks on Ukraine, including major barrages deploying up to 90 of them at a time in a bid to overwhelm air defenses.

Tatarstan officials said the attack didn’t disrupt industrial production, while Nizhnekamsk’s mayor said the attempt to strike the refinery was thwarted by air defenses.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Kyiv was trying to divert attention from its military setbacks by attempting to strike the Russian territory “to persuade its Western sponsors that it remains capable to confront the Russian military.” Speaking during a meeting with the top military brass, Shoigu claimed Russian troops have gained more than 400 square km (almost 1,00,000 acres) since the start of the year.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian military was taking steps to strengthen defences against such attacks.

“The military is working to minimize this threat and eventually remove it altogether,” he said in a conference call with reporters.

Ukraine previously has launched drone attacks in and around St Petersburg, which lies about 1,000 km (620 miles) north of the border. But the facilities in Tatarstan, a province on the Volga River, appears to be the most distant target Ukraine has tried to hit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last year his country had developed a weapon that hit a target 700 km (400 miles) away, in an apparent reference to a drone attack on Russian soil.

Late last year, Ukraine’s minister for digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said the government was bent on building a state-of-the-art “army of drones ” and that its value to the war effort will be evident by the end of this year. Ukraine trained more than 10,000 new drone pilots last year, he said.

Ukraine has also developed deadly sea drones that have struck Russian navy ships in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force said Tuesday it intercepted nine out of 10 Shahed drones launched overnight by Russia in the latest attack on the country’s power grid. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia #Ukraine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

2
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

3
Punjab

BJP ‘tried to woo’ 3 top Akali leaders in Punjab

4
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

5
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

6
India

Excise policy scam: Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

7
Punjab

Punjab Women Commission seeks report from police on ‘objectionable’ word in Jazzy B song

8
Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

9
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

10
Himachal

Three-day yellow alert from tomorrow in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Excise policy scam: Supreme Court asks ED whether it needs further custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Excise policy scam: Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

The order came after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to...

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

AAP leaders claim that the court order ‘exposed’ that the en...

‘You have broken every barrier’: Supreme Court to Ramdev in Patanjali’s misleading advertising case

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

The bench granted last opportunity to Ramdev and Balkrishna ...

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

With this, the party has announced candidates for 10 seats, ...

Election Commission transfers 8 district magistrates, 12 SPs in 5 states

Election Commission transfers 8 district magistrates, 12 SPs in 5 states

The decision is taken as part of the ‘regular review’ by the...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Amritsar: Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Amritsar: Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight fails to resume

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight fails to resume

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest in Chandigarh, 8.8% registrations in five months

Akhil Sachdeva mesmerises crowd at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh

March GST collection in Chandigarh increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Chandigarh: 3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

Excise policy scam: Supreme Court asks ED whether it needs further custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Excise policy scam: Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

'Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate’: AAP on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

Jalandhar: After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies