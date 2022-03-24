Ukraine claims Russia is preparing chemical attacks

Kiev, March 24

The Centre for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine has warned of possible chemical attacks being prepared by the Russian forces.

"Russian channels tell their audience daily about mythical laboratories that allegedly create chemical weapons in Ukraine." "This is how the enemy 'grooms' the population of the Russian Federation regarding the use of chemical weapons by 'nationalists against the civilian population'. We emphasise that there are no such laboratories in Ukraine," the Council said, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

Earlier, experts from the Russian Armed Forces have revealed new evidence of the involvement of the US Department of Defense in the development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

This was stated at a briefing by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov.

Experts from the Russian troops of radiation, chemical and biological protection, in the course of studying documents, revealed new facts proving the direct involvement of the US Department of Defense in the development of biological weapons components in Ukraine, he said, RT reported.

According to Konashenkov, in the near future the Ministry of Defense will publish original documents that demonstrate that the Pentagon developed and approved the U-Pi-2 biological project.

It is noted that the main goal of this project was to conduct a molecular analysis of especially dangerous infections that are endemic to Ukraine.

"This work involved sampling the pathogen in old cattle burial grounds in order to obtain new strains of anthrax," a Russian defence official said.

