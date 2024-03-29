Ukraine destroys 26 Russian drones

KYIV, March 28
Ukrainian forces shot down 26 out of 28 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Kyiv's military said on Thursday. The Iranian-made drones were destroyed over parts of eastern, southern and southeastern Ukraine, the air force added.
The Zaporizhzhia region's governor said on Telegram that two women had been wounded when debris struck a residential neighbourhood in the regional capital.
Prosecutors in the eastern Kharkiv region said a restaurant, a store and offices were damaged by debris from three drones. The air force added that Russia's overnight attack included several types of missiles. — Reuters
