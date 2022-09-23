Ukraine humanitarian crisis focus at IBSA meet

New Delhi, September 22

A meeting of India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Foreign Ministers jointly voiced serious concern at the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and pursuing the path of diplomacy.

“The current global order is anchored on international law, the UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” said a joint statement, issued after the 10th IBSA trilateral ministerial commission meeting, which was attended by Jaishankar, Brazil’s Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco França and South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

They reaffirmed commitment to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement and urged all countries to work for the implementation of the Paris Agreement on the basis of principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities. — TNS

A global scourge

The ministers deplored the continued terrorist attacks across the world. They concurred that terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought and terrorist safe havens eliminated. Joint statement issued after IBSA meet

