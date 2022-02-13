Ukraine invasion to evoke decisive, swift response, Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin

Washington, February 12
US President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin during an hour-long call on Saturday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would bring a decisive and swift response from the West, as well as produce widespread suffering and diminish Russia's standing in the world.
In the latest effort to avert hostilities, the two men spoke by phone a day after Washington and its allies warned Russian forces massed near Ukraine could invade at any moment. A senior Biden administration official said the call was professional and substantive, but said there was no fundamental change.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was prepared for either diplomacy or "aggression" from Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine. Blinken told reporters in Fiji that if Russian President Vladimir Putin was genuinely interested in resolving the escalating standoff through diplomacy, Washington was prepared to play its part but would impose swift economic sanctions if Moscow invades. — Reuters
Russian ships drill near Crimea
MOSCOW: More than 30 ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimea peninsula as part of wider navy drills, a news agency reported on Saturday. It said the aim of the drills was the defence of the coast of Crimea. Reuters
US asks embassy staff to leave kyiv
Kyiv: The US said on Saturday it was ordering most of the staff at its embassy in Kyiv to leave Ukraine immediately due to the threat of an invasion by Russia. Reuters
Ukraine govt calls for calm, unity
Kyiv: The Ukrainian Government urged its citizens on Saturday to stay calm and united, saying the armed forces were ready to repel any attack on the country. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...