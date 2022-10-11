 Ukraine leader to ask G7 for air defence weapons after Russian strikes : The Tribune India

Ukraine leader to ask G7 for air defence weapons after Russian strikes

Parts of country remained blacked out after cruise missile attacks on Monday which officials said killed 19 people in the biggest air raids since the start of the war

Ukraine leader to ask G7 for air defence weapons after Russian strikes

A view shows an office building of a car retailer destroyed during a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 11, 2022. Reuters

Kyiv, October 11

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with air defence weapons on Tuesday, after Russia rained down cruise missiles on cities across the country.

New missile strikes killed at least one person in the southeastern town of Zaporizhzhia and left part of the Western city of Lviv without power, officials said, after Ukraine woke up to the wailing of air raid sirens for a second day.

Other parts of the country remained blacked out after the cruise missile attacks on Monday which officials said killed 19 people in the biggest air raids since the start of the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, under domestic pressure to ramp up the conflict as his forces have lost ground since the start of September, said he ordered the strikes as revenge for an explosion that damaged Russia’s bridge to annexed Crimea.

Kyiv and its allies condemned Monday’s attacks, which mainly hit civil infrastructure such as power stations. Missiles also landed in parks, tourist sites and busy rush hour streets.

U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders will convene virtually later on Tuesday to discuss what more they can do to support Ukraine and to listen to Zelenskiy, who has called air defence systems his “number 1 priority”. Biden has already promised more air defences.

The broad avenues of the capital Kyiv were largely deserted after air raid sirens resounded as the morning rush hour was beginning – the same time that Russian missiles struck on Monday. Residents took cover again deep in the underground Metro, where trains were still running.

Viktoriya Moshkivski, 35, her husband and their two sons were among hundreds of people waiting for the all-clear in the Zoloti Vorota station, near a park where a missile ripped a crater next to a playground on Monday.

“(Putin) thinks that if he scares the population, he can ask for concessions, but he is not scaring us. He is pissing us off,” she said as her sons, Timur, 5, and Rinat, 3, sat by her side on a sleeping bag, the younger playing with a King Kong action figure.

MORE STRIKES

Russia said it continued to launch long-range air strikes on Ukraine’s energy and military infrastructure on Tuesday, although the attacks did not seem as intense as the day before.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the main targets were energy facilities.

“They’ve hit many yesterday and they hit the same and new ones today. These are war crimes planned well in advance and aimed at creating unbearable conditions for civilians — Russia’s deliberate strategy since months,” he wrote on Twitter.

The governor of the southern town of Mykolayiv said Russia seemed to have changed tactics.

“They launch rockets more than once so that our people can wait and our air defence can work, but at intervals they launch significantly fewer rockets and keep people in shelters. What is this if not terror?” he said on national television.

In Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine’s sixth-largest city, apartment blocks have been struck overnight at least three times in the past week, killing civilians while they slept. Moscow has denied intentionally targeting them.

The city remained under Ukrainian control after Russia occupied most of the surrounding province, among four partially occupied regions that Moscow claims to have annexed this month.

In an overnight video address from the scene of one of the attacks in Kyiv, Zelenskiy promised that Ukraine would keep fighting.

“We will do everything to strengthen our armed forces. We will make the battlefield more painful for the enemy.” As many as 301 settlements in the regions of Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky remained without electricity on Tuesday.

Faced with blackouts, Ukraine has halted electricity exports to neighbouring Moldova and the European Union, at a time when the continent already faces surging power prices.

BELARUS FEARS

G7 leaders are also expected to issue a warning to Belarus, Moscow’s closest ally, after Minsk said on Monday it was deploying soldiers with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what it called a threat from Kyiv and its Western allies.

Belarus, whose troops have not yet crossed into Ukraine, could face more sanctions if it gets more involved in the Ukraine conflict, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna told French radio. Russia had violated the rules of war with Monday’s attacks, she added.

Moscow has accused the West of escalating the conflict by supporting Ukraine.

“We warn and hope that they realise the danger of uncontrolled escalation in Washington and other Western capitals,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Tuesday.

Since Ukrainian forces broke through Russia’s front lines in September, Putin has not only announced the annexation of Ukrainian territory but also called up hundreds of thousands of reservists and repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons.

The director of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency said it would expect to see signs if Russia was considering deploying nuclear arms but that its ground forces were running out of supplies.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia would not turn down a meeting between Putin and Biden at a forthcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it receives one.

Putin on Tuesday met the president of the United Arab Emirates, a member of the group of oil producers known as OPEC+ that rebuffed the United States last week by announcing steep production cuts.

State news agency WAM had said President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan would push for “military de-escalation”. Reuters

 

#Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

2
Haryana

Gurugram teacher hires a proxy for Rs 8,000; CM flying squad exposes fraud

3
Nation

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

4
Punjab

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

5
Punjab

Akali leader, 2 dismissed cops get life term in Ludhiana's Jamalpur 'encounter'

6
Himachal

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

7
Punjab

Like Singhu and Tikri borders, farmers set for a long haul near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur house

8
World

West did not supply weapons to India for decades as it saw military dictatorship in region as its ‘preferred partner’: Jaishankar

9
Nation

How Mulayam Singh Yadav 'piloted' Sukhoi into IAF

10
Nation Rare transparency

Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges

Don't Miss

View All
‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

Top News

EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena

EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena

Shinde’s faction called ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ will be a...

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect

Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her p...

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

Returned the file by asking the government to send a panel o...

‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor: PM Modi performs puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain

‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor: PM Modi performs puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain

He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doctor booked for negligence

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb of Guru Ramdas

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Akal Takht jathedar's intervention to contain crop residue burning

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

14 sites earmarked in Chandigarh for sale of green crackers

Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Panjab University student council elections on Oct 18

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Supreme Court to hear Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea today

As Delhi receives showers, Twitterati pours memes with #DelhiRains trending

32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink

Hyderabad bizman arrested in Delhi excise policy scam

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target in Jalandhar

Proposal for paperless meets in Jalandhar, councillors apprehensive

Kapurthala farmers protest procurement delay

After 2 years, stir for closure of Coca-Cola unit resumes

14 years on, High Court upholds life term for 3 in KMV College principal's murder case

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district turns swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Employees of Punjab govt departments go on pen-down strike till October 15

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

Tackling dengue: Increase challaning, Patiala DC tells officials

35 women phulkari artisans attend workshop at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Cryogenic treatment can extend lifespan of stainless steel: Punjabi University research